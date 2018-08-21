    The internet doesn't understand why Amber Rose wore a latex catsuit to the VMAs

    View photos
    Amber Rose attended the MTV VMAs in a catsuit. (Photo: Getty)

    Amber Rose might be the boldest and most uncomfortable attendee at the 2018 MTV VMAs. The activist, entrepreneur, and entertainer arrived at the awards show on Monday night in a bright red latex cat suit, complete with a mask, gloves, and thigh-high boots. She wore matching red fishnets, but they didn’t cover much; when she turned around, everyone got an unobstructed view of her backside.

    The leotard also featured cones over her boobs, à la Madonna — who apparently inspired the look. “I was obviously inspired by Madonna and her cone bra. I love her so much!” she told The Hollywood Reporter of the singer who just celebrated her 60th birthday.

    View photos

    Amber Rose attended the MTV VMAs in a catsuit. (Photo: Getty)

    The ensemble got very mixed reviews.






    And in case you’re wondering, she confirmed on the red carpet that she has used the whip.

    Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

    Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.