The internet doesn't understand why Amber Rose wore a latex catsuit to the VMAs

Amber Rose might be the boldest and most uncomfortable attendee at the 2018 MTV VMAs. The activist, entrepreneur, and entertainer arrived at the awards show on Monday night in a bright red latex cat suit, complete with a mask, gloves, and thigh-high boots. She wore matching red fishnets, but they didn’t cover much; when she turned around, everyone got an unobstructed view of her backside.
The leotard also featured cones over her boobs, à la Madonna — who apparently inspired the look. “I was obviously inspired by Madonna and her cone bra. I love her so much!” she told The Hollywood Reporter of the singer who just celebrated her 60th birthday.
Amber Rose attended the MTV VMAs in a catsuit. (Photo: Getty)
The ensemble got very mixed reviews.
Amber Rose there’s a time and place…. this isn’t the time. #VMAs
— Chuck Bass (@MisterClasico) August 21, 2018
Amber Rose came equipped to find her next victim, paycheck, and love interest at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/MEZJ9118Hs
— FlyPaperMag (@FlyPaperMag) August 21, 2018
She couldn’t of waited for Halloween? pic.twitter.com/tjIxQsSg1S
— ◯ CRUELLA ◯ (@GRIMLlNS) August 21, 2018
Amber Rose the hell is that? #VMAS pic.twitter.com/MlT71shAnt
— Abdullah (@Alkanderi_a56) August 21, 2018
Dear Amber Rose, don't ever change. #VMAs https://t.co/96Yscd2xgl pic.twitter.com/ug4DeCQr8v
— Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 21, 2018
And in case you’re wondering, she confirmed on the red carpet that she has used the whip.
