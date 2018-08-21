The internet doesn't understand why Amber Rose wore a latex catsuit to the VMAs

Amber Rose might be the boldest and most uncomfortable attendee at the 2018 MTV VMAs. The activist, entrepreneur, and entertainer arrived at the awards show on Monday night in a bright red latex cat suit, complete with a mask, gloves, and thigh-high boots. She wore matching red fishnets, but they didn’t cover much; when she turned around, everyone got an unobstructed view of her backside.

The leotard also featured cones over her boobs, à la Madonna — who apparently inspired the look. “I was obviously inspired by Madonna and her cone bra. I love her so much!” she told The Hollywood Reporter of the singer who just celebrated her 60th birthday.

View photos

Amber Rose attended the MTV VMAs in a catsuit. (Photo: Getty)

The ensemble got very mixed reviews.

Amber Rose there’s a time and place…. this isn’t the time. #VMAs — Chuck Bass (@MisterClasico) August 21, 2018





Amber Rose came equipped to find her next victim, paycheck, and love interest at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/MEZJ9118Hs — FlyPaperMag (@FlyPaperMag) August 21, 2018





She couldn’t of waited for Halloween? pic.twitter.com/tjIxQsSg1S — ◯ CRUELLA ◯ (@GRIMLlNS) August 21, 2018













And in case you’re wondering, she confirmed on the red carpet that she has used the whip.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



