Madonna would like to remind you that it's her 60th birthday — but some are accusing her of cultural appropriation

It’s official: Madonna is 60 years old.

The Material Girl turned 60 on Aug. 16, and she’s celebrating the milestone with a trip to Marrakesh, Morocco, with her children.

The pop star has already been flooded with birthday tributes, but she’s taken it upon herself to remind everyone about her special day — “in case someone forgot.” And did she mention that she’s “the queen” too?





Not to worry — fans have received the hint loud and clear.

Happy Birthday @Madonna! The world is better because of you. You gave us the soundtrack of our lives! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018





Happy birthday to Lady @Madonna!!! I’m 14 years old, dancing and singing in my bedroom and she was just WOW!!! What a force and an inspiration. Enjoy your day Madonna!!! 🎈🎤🍰 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 16, 2018





The one and only Material Girl is turning 6-Ohhhh today! Happy Birthday to @Madonna 😘She continues to break barriers as she always has. We'll be celebrating the legendary entertainer all morning @GMA. My fav hit is Borderline…what about you? — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 16, 2018









Happy birthday @Madonna – 60 years of style 🎉🕶 pic.twitter.com/WBcFvjNdWQ — BBC Four (@BBCFOUR) August 16, 2018





1. Random @Madonna thoughts on her 60th birthday. Like A Prayer was an incredibly important pivotal moment for Madonna as an artist. She was pouring her heart out after her divorce, she was fragile, she was honest. 'Til Death Do Us Part' is heartbreaking. — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) August 16, 2018





#JoyeuxAnniversaire to my long time friend, my everlasting muse and our Queen of Pop @madonna <3 pic.twitter.com/dqKMv4AEO3 — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) August 16, 2018





The singer spent her birthday eve with twin daughters Estere and Stella, but she’s got even bigger plans in store for her big day. She’s marking the occasion with a monthlong Facebook fundraiser benefitting orphans and children in Malawi.

Madonna and twin daughters Estere and Stella are celebrating her birthday in Morocco. (Photo: Madonna via Instagram Stories) More

Of course, it wouldn’t be Madonna without a little controversy. Some people have objected to the traditional costume she wore — saying she was “Celebrating Berber. Culture!” — on the night before her birthday, calling it cultural appropriation and a misidentification of the local Amazigh culture.





so madonna is referring herself as a " berber queen" ? the Disrespect #madonna #culturevulture — Jihane (@Jihaneplumrie) August 16, 2018





Well illiterate Madonna Berber culture is Algerian, Tunisian and morrocain culture take this as a lesson ! https://t.co/ivwbeZVxWh — ali galbi (@aligalbi3) August 16, 2018





There is absolutely no need to communicate that you are celebrating the local people, when one can simply say “celebrating myself”. But thank you @Madonna for the opportunity to share the story of a real Queen in the Maghreb’s history x https://t.co/stJOqLEphq — Tamy Emma Pepin (@TamyEmmaPepin) August 16, 2018





