Inspired by Knoxville's slogan, we'll get you acquainted with downtown in 8 words or less!

Knoxville is a "nature-loving-adventure-seeking-artsy-kinda-town." At least, that's the slogan Visit Knoxville came up with when trying to describe what makes us the Scruffy City.

It's a mouthful of a catchphrase, but it left me feeling inspired to use the same formula for describing downtown businesses in eight words or less − a handy resource for newcomers, outsiders or the generally curious.

Now, this list doesn't include every business. Quite frankly, my brain and fingers are cramping from what's already an expansive compilation. But there's more than enough here to get you acquainted with downtown.

A Dopo Pizza - 516 Williams St.

From A Dopo: "Wood-fired pizzeria in downtown Knoxville, TN that specializes in Neapolitan style pizzas made with a sourdough crust."

Description: An acclaimed-pizza-restaurant-with-gelato-and-suggested-reservations

Asylum 801 at LunaVerse Knoxville - 940 Blackstock Ave.

From The Asylum: " This glorious and terrifying epicenter of Scruffy City known as LunaVerse Knoxville in the Asylum District will remain open and radiating fantastic realms and lifeforms forevermore."

Description: An intergalactic-nightclub-with-live-bands-and-VIP-services

Addison’s - 126 S. Gay St.

From Addison's: "Come visit Addison's to find rare and old books, aesthetic event space for rental, and educational classes."

Description: A rarity-finding-tea-sipping-kinda-used-book-shop

Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria - 200 E Jackson Ave.

From Barley's: "Located in Knoxville’s Historic Old City at 200 E. Jackson Ave. , Barley’s offers great food, live music and the best draft beer selection in Knoxville."

Description: A pool-playing-pizza-eating-live-music-kinda-restaurant

Bistro at the Bijou - 807 S. Gay St.

Description: A jazzy-chalkboard-specials-kinda-pre-concert-restaurant

Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes - 445 S. Gay St.

From Bliss: "Bliss offers the latest in women's clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories with on-trend styles from popular fashion brands including HOBO, Dolce Vita, Free People, Steve Madden, BIRKENSTOCK, Judy Blue and more."

Description: A gift-buying-shoe-selling-boutique-kinda-shop

Boyd's Jig and Reel - 101 S. Central St.

Description: A musical-Scottish-not-Irish-pub-with-authentic-fare

Calhoun’s On the River - 400 Neyland Drive

From Calhoun's: "Meat your heart out. Every day is Fry day. Life is Brew tiful. So Berry fresh and good. Saucy and oh so good. Sip on back and relax."

Description: A regional-barbecue-chain-restaurant-with-river-views

Clancy's Tavern & Whiskey House - 602 S. Gay St.

From Clancy's: "We serve good food and provide a relaxed atmosphere that offers a great place to meet after work for a drink or on weekends when shopping downtown."

Description: A whiskey-cider-sipping-kinda-Irish-pub-with-grub

Cruze Farm Ice Cream - 445 S. Gay St.

From Cruze Farm: "We milk Jersey cows and make fresh churned ice cream with milk from our herd."

Description: A soft-serve-swirling-popular-kinda-ice-cream-parlor

The Double S Wine Bar - 300 W. Magnolia Ave.

From Double S: "An unpretentious wine bar."

Description: A salsa-dancing-wine-sipping-industry-workers-kinda-bar

Downtown Grill & Brewery - 424 S. Gay St.

From Downtown Grill & Brewery: "Our focus is on uniting our excellent beers with the exquisite flavors of open-flame mesquite grilled steak, seafood, and chicken. With a menu ranging from pastas to Mexican cuisine to seafood to the finest steaks, Downtown Grill & Brewery is one of downtown Knoxville's favorite gathering places."

Description: A longtime-local-favorite-serving-almost-any-food

Earth To Old City - 22 Market Square

From Earth To Old City: "Locally-owned and operated for over 20 years in downtown Knoxville, we specialize in unique gifts and carry many local vendors, as well as vendors from across the United States and around the world!"

Description: An eclectic-gift-giving-shop-with-a-local-edge

Fat Tuesday - 417 S. Gay St.

From Fat Tuesday: "Whatever your plans and whoever you are, Fat Tuesday is here to serve up the good vibes. Grab that cup and let's create some amazing memories."

Description: A frozen-daquiri-bar-with-plenty-of-flavorful-variety

Five Thirty Lounge - 530 S. Gay St.

From Five Thirty Lounge: "Enjoy an elevated experience with craft cocktails and small bites 10 stories above downtown Knoxville at Five Thirty Lounge, an outdoor rooftop bar."

Description: A happy-hour-kinda-hotel-cocktail-bar-with-views

Frothy Monkey - 419 S. Gay St.

From Frothy Monkey: "Nashville's favorite local coffee shop and cafe, now with locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Birmingham. Eat, drink, and connect."

Description: An all-day-brunching-coffee-roasting-kinda-Tennessee-fixture

Hello Tea House - 722 S. Gay St.

From Hello Tea House: "Boba tea house in Downtown Knoxville! Come try our variety of boba tea, coffee, and other sweet treats"

Description: A boba-sipping-dessert-loving-quaint-kinda-teahouse

The Holistic Connection - 716 S. Gay St.

From The Holistic Connection: "The Holistic Connection is Tennessee’s premier cannabis dispensary in Knoxville, TN."

Description: A guided-cannabis-smoking-relaxing-kinda-dab-bar

J.C. Holdway - 501 Union Ave.

From J.C. Holdway: "By using wood-fire techniques, Lenn’s restaurant provides a nod to cooking in an old-world way."

Description: An acclaimed-chef’s-Southern-restaurant-with-seasonal-menus

Jacks of Knoxville - 133 S. Gay St.

From Jacks: "An assortment of great products made by awesome people."

Description: A coffee-pouring-maker-goods-selling-kinda-local-shop

Knox Box Karaoke - 522 S. Gay St.

From Knox Box: "A place where everyone can sing!"

Description: A song-singing-shot-sipping-lively-kinda-karaoke-bar

Knox Brew Hub - 421 Union Ave.

From Knox Brew Hub: "We are proud to be a craft beer bar located in the heart of downtown Knoxville, TN focused on our love of people, our city and local beer!"

Description: A local-beer-sampling-cajun-food-serving-kinda-bar

The Local Smokey - 404 Williams St.

From The Local Smokey: "Our location amplifies our mission: to do this gorgeous, historic building and the greater downtown Knoxville area justice by maintaining a comfortable atmosphere."

Description: A sprawling-wing-serving-sports-bar-with-many-TVs

Lonesome Dove Western Bistro - 100 N. Central St.

From Lonesome Dove: "Chef Love has designed a menu influenced by the ingredients, traditions, and cultures that have been part of the West since the first adventure began on the Goodnight-Loving and Chisholm Trails—with an added level of modern sophistication."

Description: A high-price-celebrity-chef-driven-kinda-steakhouse

Mahalo Coffee Roasters - 513 Union Ave.

From Mahalo: "Established in 2019 by Nascar driver Trevor Bayne, Mahalo Coffee Roasters was born out of a deep love for specialty coffee."

Description: A NASCAR-driver-founded-Hawaiian-inspired-kinda-coffee-shop

Maple Hall - 414 S. Gay St.

From Maple Hall: "We are an 11 lane spirited bowling experience."

Description: A cocktail-drinking-savory-eating-upscale-kinda-bowling-alley

Marble City Market - 333 W. Depot Ave.

From Marble City Market: "Spanning over 15,000 SF in the historic Regas Square, Marble City Market is the first of its kind innovative culinary marketplace in the great city of Knoxville, Tennessee."

Description: A diverse-mix-of-restaurants-all-in-one-place

Mast General Store - 402 S. Gay St.

From Mast General Store: "Mast General Store is a one-stop shop for 600+ brands. Unique & Hard-to-Find Gifts, Artisan Goods, Outdoor Gear, Knives, Clothing, Shoes & Much More."

Description: An outdoors-loving-Southern-knick-knack-selling-kinda-mercantile

The Mill & Mine - 227 W. Depot Ave.

From The Mill & Mine: "The Mill & Mine is a state-of-the-art concert and event venue nestled in historic downtown Knoxville."

Description: An industrial-kind-of-wedding-venue-with-touring-concerts

Mirage Knoxville - 415 S. Gay St.

From Mirage: "A great Downtown location to eat, drink, socialize, dance, or just Relax, The Mirage is the place to be. The Mirage offers a variety of Mediterranean food and American food to delight your tastebuds."

Description: A hookah-smoking-Mediterranean-eating-kinda-basement-bar

Osteria Stella - 108 W. Jackson Ave.

From Osteria Stella: "Owners Jessica “Rabbit” King and Aaron Thompson are pioneering Knoxville’s first restaurant to recreate Northern Italian cuisine through the lens of authenticity of Chef Amalia Brusati, a consulting chef who recently arrived from Italy’s fashion and design capital."

Description: An apertiv-wine-sipping-date-night-kinda-Italian-restaurant

Petro’s Chili & Chips - 2 Market Square

From Petro's: "Petro's Chili & Chips is a high-end restaurant chain in the Southeast offering clients delicious chili and our famous Hint-of-Orange iced tea."

Description: A casual-World’s-Fair-rooted-chili-eating-kinda-chain

The Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain - 418 S. Gay St.

From Phoenix Pharmacy: "The timeless marriage of prescriptions, sundries, ice cream and soda puts downtown Knoxville one step closer to a walkable, self-sustaining community."

Description: An-old-school-ice-cream-serving-kinda-soda-fountain

PostModern Spirits - 205 W. Jackson Ave.

From PostModern Spirits: "PostModern Spirits - bringing together the traditional and modern to create a broad range of unique and seasonal spirits."

Description: A patio-loving-liquor-bar-with-original-distilled-beverages

Potchke - 318 N. Gay St.

From Potchke: "POTCHKE means to fuss around in the kitchen, to dwaddle, to waste time. and that’s precisely what we’re here to do. think of potchke as lesser babka’s older brother with a bingo addiction and a taste for egg creams, currently schmoozing with your bubbe on del boca vista’s racquetball court."

Description: A mostly-kosher-award-winning-kinda-Jewish-restaurant-hangout

Pour Taproom - 207 W. Jackson Ave.

From Pour Taproom: "We are a self-serve taproom with 68 always-rotating digital taps where you sample any beverage by the ounce, and there, only pay by the ounce."

Description: A self-serve-beer-sampling-patio-loving-kinda-bar

Preservation Pub - 28 Market Square

From Preservation Pub: "Specializing in Bands, Booze & Preserving Awesome Buildings Since 2000."

Description: A divey-smoker-friendly-celebrity-spotting-communal-kinda-bar

Pretentious Beer Co. - 131 S. Central St.

From Pretentious Beer Co.: "This is what happens when a glass artist opens a brewery. We are the only place in the world where you can drink beer made in-house, out of glassware made in-house, and watch everything being produced!"

Description: A hops-loving-glass-blowing-experimental-kinda-brewery

Proper Popcorn - 29 Market Square

From Proper Popcorn: "Proper Popcorn is not just a popcorn shop, it's an experience. Our shop has 50+ hand-crafted flavors to choose from."

Description: A-sweet-and-savory-snacking-kinda-popcorn-store

RALA - 112 W. Jackson Ave.

From RALA: "Welcome to RALA, Regional And Local Artisans, your destination for unique treasures in store and online! Explore our curated collection of modern goods and gifts lovingly crafted by artists near and far."

Description: A maker-goods-kinda-gift-shop-with-local-references

Rocket Fizz - 7 Market Square

From Rocket Fizz: "Rocket Fizz stores carry 1000's of unique and fun candies, bottled soda pops, gag gifts & toys."

A candy-crunching-weird-soda-sipping-retro-kinda-shop

Ruby Sunshine - 37 Market Square

From Ruby Sunshine: "Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine are a New Orleans originated restaurant group serving a creative twist on brunch and eye-opening cocktails."

Description: A cajun-inspired-brunch-focused-kinda-restaurant-chain

Scruffy City Hall - 32 Market Square

From Scruffy City Hall: "Welcome to Our Cathedral of Entertainment and Libations."

Description: A charity-supporting-music-listening-multistory-kinda-bar

Southern Grit - 126 S. Central St.

From Southern Grit: " Southern and lowcountry inspired cuisine in Knoxville's historic Old City."

Description: An upscale-take-on-Southern-brunch-and-dinner-staples

Stock & Barrel - 35 Market Square

Description: An experimental-dimly-lit-intimate-kinda-burger-restaurant

Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern - 409 S. Gay St.

From Suttree's: "Fine beer, ramen, and an arcade - everything you need at 409 S. Gay Street!:

Description: An arcade-playing-ramen-eating-lively-kinda-beer-bar

Sweet P’s BBQ - 410 W. Jackson Ave.

From Sweet P's BBQ: "Located at 410 W. Jackson Ave., Downtown Dive was borne from a love of classic American dive bars and barbecue joints and carries on the tradition of Sweet P’s Southern heritage."

Description: A World’s-Fair-appreciating-Southern-downtown-barbecue-dive

Tern Club - 135 S. Gay St.

From Tern Club: "Your neighborhood oasis for tropical cocktails."

Description: A crafted-cocktail-sipping-cozy-intimate-kinda-tiki-bar

The Tomato Head - 12 Market Square

From The Tomato Head: "Because we believe that less processed food tastes better and is better for us, too, our team starts early to nurture our tradition of serving fresh and house made menu items including soups, salad dressings, salsa. And we do that every day."

Description: A popular-pizza-making-sandwich-serving-kinda-lunch-spot

The Urban Bar - 109 N. Central St.

From Urban Bar: "The Urban Bar is a smoker-friendly bar with drink specials most every day and happy hour every day from 5pm-9pm. We've got great food, too!"

Description: A jukebox-playing-smoke-filled-affordable-kinda-dive-bar

The Vault - 531 S. Gay St.

From The Vault: "Get below the surface to a swanky cocktail lounge reminiscent of old Hollywood - in the Vault of the former Holston Bank"

Description: A golden-upscale-cocktail-lounge-in-a-former-bank

Yassin’s Falafel House - 706 Walnut St.

From Yassin's: "This family-owned restaurant takes great pride in delivering fresh and healthy dishes in a fast-casual dining experience."

Description: A simple-hummus-dipping-friendly-kinda-Knoxville-fixture

