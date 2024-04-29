Inspired by Knoxville's slogan, we'll get you acquainted with downtown in 8 words or less!
Knoxville is a "nature-loving-adventure-seeking-artsy-kinda-town." At least, that's the slogan Visit Knoxville came up with when trying to describe what makes us the Scruffy City.
It's a mouthful of a catchphrase, but it left me feeling inspired to use the same formula for describing downtown businesses in eight words or less − a handy resource for newcomers, outsiders or the generally curious.
Now, this list doesn't include every business. Quite frankly, my brain and fingers are cramping from what's already an expansive compilation. But there's more than enough here to get you acquainted with downtown.
A Dopo Pizza - 516 Williams St.
Description: An acclaimed-pizza-restaurant-with-gelato-and-suggested-reservations
Asylum 801 at LunaVerse Knoxville - 940 Blackstock Ave.
Description: An intergalactic-nightclub-with-live-bands-and-VIP-services
Addison’s - 126 S. Gay St.
Description: A rarity-finding-tea-sipping-kinda-used-book-shop
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria - 200 E Jackson Ave.
Description: A pool-playing-pizza-eating-live-music-kinda-restaurant
Bistro at the Bijou - 807 S. Gay St.
Description: A jazzy-chalkboard-specials-kinda-pre-concert-restaurant
Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes - 445 S. Gay St.
Description: A gift-buying-shoe-selling-boutique-kinda-shop
Boyd's Jig and Reel - 101 S. Central St.
Description: A musical-Scottish-not-Irish-pub-with-authentic-fare
Calhoun’s On the River - 400 Neyland Drive
Description: A regional-barbecue-chain-restaurant-with-river-views
Clancy's Tavern & Whiskey House - 602 S. Gay St.
Description: A whiskey-cider-sipping-kinda-Irish-pub-with-grub
Cruze Farm Ice Cream - 445 S. Gay St.
Description: A soft-serve-swirling-popular-kinda-ice-cream-parlor
The Double S Wine Bar - 300 W. Magnolia Ave.
Description: A salsa-dancing-wine-sipping-industry-workers-kinda-bar
Downtown Grill & Brewery - 424 S. Gay St.
Description: A longtime-local-favorite-serving-almost-any-food
Earth To Old City - 22 Market Square
Description: An eclectic-gift-giving-shop-with-a-local-edge
Fat Tuesday - 417 S. Gay St.
Description: A frozen-daquiri-bar-with-plenty-of-flavorful-variety
Five Thirty Lounge - 530 S. Gay St.
Description: A happy-hour-kinda-hotel-cocktail-bar-with-views
Frothy Monkey - 419 S. Gay St.
Description: An all-day-brunching-coffee-roasting-kinda-Tennessee-fixture
Hello Tea House - 722 S. Gay St.
Description: A boba-sipping-dessert-loving-quaint-kinda-teahouse
The Holistic Connection - 716 S. Gay St.
Description: A guided-cannabis-smoking-relaxing-kinda-dab-bar
J.C. Holdway - 501 Union Ave.
Description: An acclaimed-chef’s-Southern-restaurant-with-seasonal-menus
Jacks of Knoxville - 133 S. Gay St.
Description: A coffee-pouring-maker-goods-selling-kinda-local-shop
Knox Box Karaoke - 522 S. Gay St.
Description: A song-singing-shot-sipping-lively-kinda-karaoke-bar
Knox Brew Hub - 421 Union Ave.
Description: A local-beer-sampling-cajun-food-serving-kinda-bar
The Local Smokey - 404 Williams St.
Description: A sprawling-wing-serving-sports-bar-with-many-TVs
Lonesome Dove Western Bistro - 100 N. Central St.
Description: A high-price-celebrity-chef-driven-kinda-steakhouse
Mahalo Coffee Roasters - 513 Union Ave.
Description: A NASCAR-driver-founded-Hawaiian-inspired-kinda-coffee-shop
Maple Hall - 414 S. Gay St.
Description: A cocktail-drinking-savory-eating-upscale-kinda-bowling-alley
Marble City Market - 333 W. Depot Ave.
Description: A diverse-mix-of-restaurants-all-in-one-place
Mast General Store - 402 S. Gay St.
Description: An outdoors-loving-Southern-knick-knack-selling-kinda-mercantile
The Mill & Mine - 227 W. Depot Ave.
Description: An industrial-kind-of-wedding-venue-with-touring-concerts
Mirage Knoxville - 415 S. Gay St.
Description: A hookah-smoking-Mediterranean-eating-kinda-basement-bar
Osteria Stella - 108 W. Jackson Ave.
Description: An apertiv-wine-sipping-date-night-kinda-Italian-restaurant
Petro’s Chili & Chips - 2 Market Square
Description: A casual-World’s-Fair-rooted-chili-eating-kinda-chain
The Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain - 418 S. Gay St.
Description: An-old-school-ice-cream-serving-kinda-soda-fountain
PostModern Spirits - 205 W. Jackson Ave.
Description: A patio-loving-liquor-bar-with-original-distilled-beverages
Potchke - 318 N. Gay St.
Description: A mostly-kosher-award-winning-kinda-Jewish-restaurant-hangout
Pour Taproom - 207 W. Jackson Ave.
Description: A self-serve-beer-sampling-patio-loving-kinda-bar
Preservation Pub - 28 Market Square
Description: A divey-smoker-friendly-celebrity-spotting-communal-kinda-bar
Pretentious Beer Co. - 131 S. Central St.
Description: A hops-loving-glass-blowing-experimental-kinda-brewery
Proper Popcorn - 29 Market Square
Description: A-sweet-and-savory-snacking-kinda-popcorn-store
RALA - 112 W. Jackson Ave.
Description: A maker-goods-kinda-gift-shop-with-local-references
Rocket Fizz - 7 Market Square
A candy-crunching-weird-soda-sipping-retro-kinda-shop
Ruby Sunshine - 37 Market Square
Description: A cajun-inspired-brunch-focused-kinda-restaurant-chain
Scruffy City Hall - 32 Market Square
Description: A charity-supporting-music-listening-multistory-kinda-bar
Southern Grit - 126 S. Central St.
Description: An upscale-take-on-Southern-brunch-and-dinner-staples
Stock & Barrel - 35 Market Square
Description: An experimental-dimly-lit-intimate-kinda-burger-restaurant
Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern - 409 S. Gay St.
Description: An arcade-playing-ramen-eating-lively-kinda-beer-bar
Sweet P’s BBQ - 410 W. Jackson Ave.
Description: A World’s-Fair-appreciating-Southern-downtown-barbecue-dive
Tern Club - 135 S. Gay St.
Description: A crafted-cocktail-sipping-cozy-intimate-kinda-tiki-bar
The Tomato Head - 12 Market Square
Description: A popular-pizza-making-sandwich-serving-kinda-lunch-spot
The Urban Bar - 109 N. Central St.
Description: A jukebox-playing-smoke-filled-affordable-kinda-dive-bar
The Vault - 531 S. Gay St.
Description: A golden-upscale-cocktail-lounge-in-a-former-bank
Yassin’s Falafel House - 706 Walnut St.
Description: A simple-hummus-dipping-friendly-kinda-Knoxville-fixture
Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter. Phone 865-317-5138. Email ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com. Instagram @knoxscruff.
