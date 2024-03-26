Inside Penny, a New Raw Bar and Seafood Counter From the Team Behind Claud

New York City’s seafood lovers have a new spot to check out the next time they get a weekday craving.

Penny, a walk-in raw bar and seafood counter, is from the team behind the hit wine bar Claud, which sits just downstairs. Here, the duo of Chase Sinzer and Joshua Pinsky has trained their eye on ocean dwellers, with a few veggies and desserts thrown in for good measure.

Stuffed squid

Oysters, clams, and shrimp cocktails are available in three sizes each, but those looking for a little of everything best opt for the restaurant’s take on the classic seafood plateau. Housed in a dark-blue steel box designed by Ian Chapin of Edsel, the aptly named “ice box” includes oysters, clams, shrimp, mussels in escabeche, and crudo, with accompaniments like celery mignonette, garlic aioli, and cocktail sauce. You can also get the “ice box plus,” which adds on vichyssoise with caviar, raw live scallop, periwinkles, and crab.

Larger dishes gussy up some of those same aquatic ingredients, like dressed razor clams, stuffed squid, and oyster pan roast. If you’re looking to make a meal out of it, there are mains like cod and clams as well as Dover sole and bone marrow. Meanwhile, the “market” section of the menu highlights seasonal finds, starting off with white asparagus and bagna cauda and a whole Maine lobster with brown butter.

As for the drinks, Sinzer has collaborated with Ellis Srubas-Giammanco on an impressive 250-bottle list. But the by-the-glass options are just as abundant, spanning sparkling, white, and red wines, plus sherry, sake, and sweet liquors. If you’re stopping in for a post-dinner treat, pair a glass of Champagne with either the chocolate mousse or an ice-cream sandwich.

Maine lobster with brown butter

Given that the space includes only bar seating, Penny may not be the best place to roll up with a huge group. But the gleaming white marble bar—fittingly featuring ocean-gray veining—is a wonderful place to post up for the evening, as is the dining rail that overlooks 10th Street below.

Heading into spring and summer, Penny will be the ideal place a chilled glass of wine and oysters. And with most seats reserved for walk-ins, you can avoid some of that pesky reservation creep too.

