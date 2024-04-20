What’s inside the mystery insect egg in your backyard garden?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Looking through the plants in your backyard, you might’ve noticed a mysterious egg case or two. So what’s inside?

Far from harboring any pests that might hurt the plants in your garden, these hardened Styrofoam-like eggs actually contain insects that can help keep your herbs and flowers safe. The eggs contain young praying mantids, also referred to as praying mantises, which can bring many benefits to your backyard garden.

Kansas State University Entomologist Raymond Cloyd recently shared why these “guardians of the garden” should be welcomed by gardeners. The insects prey upon other pests like flies, crickets and wasps once they grow large enough.

Praying mantid eggs hatch around three to 10 weeks after being laid with those just emerging from the eggs being referred to as nymphs. The eggs can often be found attached to plant stems and branches along with the sides of houses and fences. Gardeners can spot these egg cases between the months of November and April each year.

“Nymphs that emerge in spring resemble miniature adults,” Cloyd said. “However, not all the nymphs will survive to become adults because they are susceptible to predation by birds, toads, lizards and predacious insects.”

Cloyd says gardeners can take steps to help the nymphs survive to adulthood. These include:

Removing the egg case and putting it in a glass jar with a lid that has air holes punched into it. This can be kept inside your home.

After four to six weeks, the nymphs should start to emerge. You can delay their arrival by putting the jar in the refrigerator and remove it one to two months before the nymphs emerge.

Do not immediately release the nymphs into the wild so they can feed. You should also avoid releasing them outside if the temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you can’t find any mantid eggs in your backyard, you can try buying some from garden centers, nurseries or other sources. To find answers for other garden-related questions, you can send an email to Cynthia Domenghini with K-State at cdom@ksu.edu or reach out to your local K-State Research and Extension Office.

