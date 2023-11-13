Ina Garten's favorite Le Creuset cookware is on sale for up to 30% off at Amazon's Black Friday sale — here's what deals we're shopping

Anyone who's watched Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa on TV knows how graceful and magical she is in the kitchen — and when the former professional caterer's beloved Le Creuset cookware goes on sale, we go on high alert. Amazon currently has an assortment of Le Creuset Black Friday deals on offer, from the sought-after brand's popular Dutch ovens to frying pans. Whether you're in the market for some new kitchenware yourself or have been searching for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life, these Amazon Le Creuset deals are sure to please. Here's what we're eyeing — and be sure to check out the complete Amazon Black Friday Le Creuset lineup!

Le Creuset makes some of the best Dutch ovens out there, and they're beautiful, to boot. This classic round Dutch oven is made of sturdy cast iron and enamel, polished and finished by hand; the colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping. It retains heat brilliantly. At a roomy 7.25 quarts, it's perfect for soups, sauces and one-pot meals.

"This French oven is superb for preparing braised dishes and stews," raved a reviewer. "The light-colored enamel interior finish affords contrast to the food, which helps to know when food is done, especially when frying. Perfect for the oven to give your food even heating all around. I waited too long to purchase one, but now I am very happy with it and prepare new dishes at least once per week."

Though Le Creuset is most famous for its enameled cast iron cookware, it also makes stoneware that’s ideal for baking and casseroles. These square dishes have a lovely finish that's resistant to chips and cracks; and since the surface is nonporous, it won’t absorb odors or flavors. The handles make them easy to take out of the oven, and they’re so pretty, they can go straight to the table, filled with baked pasta, roasted veggies or desserts. Snag this duo while it's just $46 — you can split them up as gifts, or give the set.

"Beautiful and functional," wrote a five-star fan. "They are easy to cook with and clean up. They are the perfect size for my family of two."

Everyone needs a good cast iron skillet for frying up grilled cheese sandwiches, steak and more. This 9-inch beauty is especially sturdy and long-lasting, thanks to its chip- and crack-resistant enamel. It's ideal for cooking with oils and high heat, and it's also oven-safe, which is great for slow braises or getting extra browning under the broiler. Bonus: It has sloped sides and spouts to make pouring off excess grease a breeze.

"I love this frying pan," gushed a happy home cook. "It has all the advantages of a nonstick pan (without chemicals) ... in the short time I've had it, I've done recipes with beef, pork and fish, and all came out great. I can sear something and then place [it] into the oven with no worries. ... Easy to clean too. One of the best things I've bought for cooking in a long time."

If you're looking for a more affordable gift with the Le Creuset label, consider this darling 8-ounce cocotte that's on sale for under $25 right now. It has a premium enamel-glazed interior that's easy to clean, and it's perfect for heating up individual servings of cozy favorites such as baked ziti and oatmeal or storing butter at a spreadable room temperature.

"I ordered this item with the hopes of using it as a salt crock and can say I am delighted with the choice," shared a satisfied shopper. "It’s the perfect size and looks fantastic sitting on my stove. And the convenience of having salt so close at hand while cooking is the desired outcome."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

