My Heart Is So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So Warm After Seeing These Before And After Photos Of Rescued And Adopted Animals

Whenever I need to feel something, I run right over to the BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit where families are encouraged to share photos of their rescued animals. If you're like me and need a little warmth in your heart, here are pets whose lives have been forever changed by a good home:

1.Before: Milly was found abandoned, left to guard a deserted sand quarry in -40-degree weather.

After: Now her only job is to receive endless cuddles.

Dog standing in snow near a blue bowl with food

Happy dog with a collar stands behind a fence, looking directly at the camera

2.Before: This little lady was in need of medical attention.

After: Now she's thriving.

Person holding a small kitten with a patchy fur pattern

Cat lying on a couch with a pillow, wearing a collar with a flower attachment

3.Before: This dog was found darting in and out of traffic.

After: Now they're being well taken care of.

A small curly-haired dog with a yellow harness looking at the camera

Dog with a pink bandana sitting on a couch, looking up with a toy in the background

4.Before: Lewa was very nervous to be around people after she was rescued.

After: Now she couldn't be more comfortable with her new family.

Person holds a grey and white kitten with a surprised expression

A grey and white cat lying on its back, paws up, in a relaxed pose

5.Before: Anka was also shy at first.

After: But now look at her!

Close-up of a dog with a noticeable heart-shaped marking on its forehead, seated indoors

White dog with a leash on a shoreline with approaching waves. The dog appears happy

6.Before: Max was in dire need of care. (Warning, his photo is graphic.)

After: Now he's all better!

7.Before: Lena's owner says she feels as if the cat distribution center chose her when she stumbled upon the kitty.

After: Now she's been saved from the street.

A cat walking on a cobblestone path at night with trees and lights in the background

Calico cat lying on a beige couch, looking at the camera with a curious expression

8.Before: Wesley was rescued from a kill shelter.

After: "I'm glad I saved him," his owner says.

A dog in a shelter cage

Black and tan dog with a red collar sitting on a patterned mat indoors, surrounded by plants

9.Before: This is Little. She was found with an ear infection, eye infection, worms, a lot of fleas, and burns on her paws from the concrete.

After: Now she's the sweetest thing.

White kitten sitting in a person's lap looking down with a thoughtful expression

White cat with blue eyes sitting inside a cardboard box

10.Before: This picture is honestly just heartbreaking.

After: My heart is pieced back together.

A malnourished and neglected dog lying on the ground with the year

A black dog with erect ears and a visible tongue sitting indoors

11.Before: This cat was very thin.

After: Now they're a healthy babe.

A black kitten walks on a tiled floor near kitchen cabinets and a laundry basket

Black cat sitting on floor near toys and a box of Purina cat food

12.Before: Here's a photo of Chester from the shelter.

After: And here he is now.

A small dog with a shaggy coat sits on a textured surface

Dog on a leash standing on a trail with mountains and trees in the background

13.Before: This one was 3.5 pounds when she was first rescued.

After: Now she's doubled her weight and appearing healthy.

A cat sitting on a window sill

Long-haired tabby cat lounging comfortably on a soft surface

14.Before: Sunny's family was initially searching for a baby dog to adopt, but they instantly fell in love with her instead.

After: And it was the best decision ever!

A German Shepherd drinking water outside

A dog with pointed ears and a black muzzle sits on snow-covered ground looking at the camera

15.Before: This is Totoro, who used to be severely infected with mange.

After: And this is him now!

Closeup of a cat with mange

Fluffy gray and white cat with a prominent mane sitting on a bed next to a yellow fabric

16.Before: This pup was in need of a little TLC.

After: And they got it!

A small, shaggy white dog stands outdoors with a bowl nearby

Woman in a sunhat with a smiling small fluffy dog, both beside a pool

17.Before: This pup was in need of a re-do.

After: And their fur thanks them for it.

Closeup of a dog

A dog and a cat cuddling together on a bed with a blanket

18.Before: This kitty was found in an abandoned barn amongst a litter. She was the weakest one and clearly in need of medical help.

After: So her new family provided everything she needed.

Person holds a small kitten with distinctive markings against a wooden background

Cat peeking out from a cardboard banana box repurposed as a pet house

19.Before: This is Odin on the day he was brought home.

After: And here he is now.

Dog with black and white fur wearing a blue collar sits in a car, looking at the camera

Close-up of a happy dog with a wagging tail looking at the camera

20.Before: This foster cat was severely underweight.

After: Now she's as healthy as can be.

Cat with unique two-toned fur lying on an ornate rug

A cat sits attentively with its head turned slightly to the side

21.Before: This pup had seen better days.

After: But here he is leaving the shelter.

Close-up of a small, injured dog being held and cared for by a person in blue gloves

Brindle dog in blue harness walking towards camera, partially obscured person behind

22.Before: This is Ozzy. Their owner originally intended to catch, neuter, and release him.

After: But they bonded, and now Ozzy has a permanent home.

Gray and white cat lying down beside some bricks and twigs

A cat on a kitchen counter reaching for houseplants by a window

23.Before: This is 2.5 years ago when Callie was covered in mange.

After: And this is Callie now.

A close-up of a German Shepherd puppy wearing a pink collar, looking directly at the camera

Dog with a green patterned bandana walking on a trail

24.Before: Here are these two siblings on their adoption day.

After: And here they are now.

Two cats snuggling on a cat tree

Two cats snuggled together on a couch

25.Before: Elsa was found in a ditch with a broken leg, a broken jaw, and a large abscess in her neck.

After: Six months later, she looks like a completely different dog.

A German Shepherd puppy lying on a vet's examination table receiving care

German Shepherd sitting upright on a striped chair indoors, looking alert

26.Before: And if you've made it this far, here's a bonus rescue! This sweet calf.

After: He was rescued from a farm, and given medical treatment and love.

A Jersey calf standing in a sunny field with sparse grass and a fence in the background

A curious calf close-up with a backdrop of trees and sunlight filtering through the foliage

