My Heart Is So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So Warm After Seeing These Before And After Photos Of Rescued And Adopted Animals

Whenever I need to feel something, I run right over to the BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit where families are encouraged to share photos of their rescued animals. If you're like me and need a little warmth in your heart, here are pets whose lives have been forever changed by a good home:

1.Before: Milly was found abandoned, left to guard a deserted sand quarry in -40-degree weather.

Dog standing in snow with food bowl
u/ElectricalTravel1671 / Via reddit.com

After: Now her only job is to receive endless cuddles.

Smiling dog with a collar standing behind a fence looking at the camera
u/ElectricalTravel1671 / Via reddit.com

2.Before: This little lady was in need of medical attention.

Person holding a small kitten with a patchy coat
u/TieApprehensive3829 / Via reddit.com

After: Now she's thriving.

A cat with a flower collar lies comfortably on a couch with cushions
u/TieApprehensive3829 / Via reddit.com

3.Before: This dog was found darting in and out of traffic.

A small curly-haired dog with a yellow harness looking at the camera
u/Melodic-Sprinkles4 / Via reddit.com

After: Now they're being well taken care of.

Dog with a pink bandana sitting indoors, looking up, with a blurred background of a table
u/Melodic-Sprinkles4 / Via reddit.com

4.Before: Lewa was very nervous to be around people after she was rescued.

Person holds a grey and white kitten with a surprised expression
u/ElectricalTravel1671 / Via reddit.com

After: Now she couldn't be more comfortable with her new family.

A cat lying on its back with paws up, resting on a textured surface
u/ElectricalTravel1671 / Via reddit.com

5.Before: Anka was also shy at first.

Close-up of a dog with a noticeable heart-shaped marking on its forehead, seated indoors
u/olivejew0322 / Via reddit.com

After: But now look at her!

A joyful dog on a leash at the beach with waves approaching
u/olivejew0322 / Via reddit.com

6.Before: Max was in dire need of care. (Warning, his photo is graphic.)

Close-up of a small dog with a blue blanket featuring cartoon dogs
u/Goodboyalex / Via reddit.com

After: Now he's all better!

Small shaggy dog sitting indoors with a focused expression
u/Goodboyalex / Via reddit.com

7.Before: Lena's owner says she feels as if the cat distribution center chose her when she stumbled upon the kitty.

Cat walking on cobblestone path at night with lights in the background
u/brunanass / Via reddit.com

After: Now she's been saved from the street.

Calico cat lounging on a beige sofa with a relaxed posture, looking directly at the camera
u/brunanass / Via reddit.com

8.Before: Wesley was rescued from a kill shelter.

A dog with a plaid collar behind a metal crate door, gazing forward, with a bowl of food nearby
u/PhuckingPhabulous / Via reddit.com

After: "I'm glad I saved him," his owner says.

Dog with a spotted collar lies on a patterned mat, looking up with a tongue out, indoors near plants
u/PhuckingPhabulous / Via reddit.com

9.Before: This is Little. She was found with an ear infection, eye infection, worms, a lot of fleas, and burns on her paws from the concrete.

White kitten sitting in a person's lap looking down with a thoughtful expression
u/The_Fluffy_Walrus / Via reddit.com

After: Now she's the sweetest thing.

White cat with blue eyes sitting inside a cardboard box, looking upwards
u/The_Fluffy_Walrus / Via reddit.com

10.Before: This picture is honestly just heartbreaking.

A malnourished and neglected dog lying on the ground with the year "2021" visible in the picture
u/thehowsph / Via reddit.com

After: My heart is pieced back together.

Close-up of a black dog with perked ears and a visible tongue, looking at the camera
u/thehowsph / Via reddit.com

11.Before: This cat was very thin.

Small black kitten walking towards the camera on a tiled kitchen floor with a basket and cabinet in the background
u/pdlbean / Via reddit.com

After: Now they're a healthy babe.

Black cat sitting next to plastic toys on the floor
u/pdlbean / Via reddit.com

12.Before: Here's a photo of Chester from the shelter.

A closeup photo of a dog
u/desertlesbian / Via reddit.com

After: And here he is now.

A dog on a leash stands on a trail with mountains and trees in the background
u/desertlesbian / Via reddit.com

13.Before: This one was 3.5 pounds when she was first rescued.

A fluffy cat sitting on a window ledge next to a black and pink object
u/BeautifulTelevision1 / Via reddit.com

After: Now she's doubled her weight and appearing healthy.

Tabby cat lounging comfortably, looking directly at the camera
u/BeautifulTelevision1 / Via reddit.com

14.Before: Sunny's family was initially searching for a baby dog to adopt, but they instantly fell in love with her instead.

A German Shepherd drinking water from a bowl in an outdoor enclosure with a fence in the background
u/firebreatheelve / Via reddit.com

After: And it was the best decision ever!

A German Shepherd mix dog sitting on snowy ground, looking at the camera with a focused expression
u/firebreatheelve / Via reddit.com

15.Before: This is Totoro, who used to be severely infected with mange.

A hand in a glove pets a fluffy cat with a smudged face, inside an enclosure
u/LieutenantSauron / Via reddit.com

After: And this is him now!

Fluffy gray and white cat sitting on a bed beside a yellow pillow
u/LieutenantSauron / Via reddit.com

16.Before: This pup was in need of a little TLC.

A shaggy dog stands in a sunny area with a bowl nearby
u/gkpetrescue / Via reddit.com

After: And they got it!

Person in a hat holding a dog by a pool, both facing the camera
u/gkpetrescue / Via reddit.com

17.Before: This pup was in need of a re-do.

A small dog with a recent haircut sitting on a wooden floor, looking to the side
u/a-random-passerby / Via reddit.com

After: And their fur thanks them for it.

A dog and a cat lying close together on a cozy bed, with the cat resting its head on the dog
u/a-random-passerby / Via reddit.com

18.Before: This kitty was found in an abandoned barn amongst a litter. She was the weakest one and clearly in need of medical help.

Person holding a small kitten with a wooden background
u/ElectricalTravel1671 / Via reddit.com

After: So her new family provided everything she needed.

Cat peeking out from a homemade cardboard banana box house with cut-out windows
u/ElectricalTravel1671 / Via reddit.com

19.Before: This is Odin on the day he was brought home.

Dog sitting on car seat looking at camera with a harness on
u/rvandekamp / Via reddit.com

After: And here he is now.

Close-up of a happy dog with a wagging tail looking into the camera
u/rvandekamp / Via reddit.com

20.Before: This foster cat was severely underweight.

A cat stretching on an ornate rug with patterned designs
u/Malsperanza / Via reddit.com

After: Now she's as healthy as can be.

A gray tabby cat sitting, looking directly at the camera with a soft expression
u/Malsperanza / Via reddit.com

21.Before: This pup had seen better days.

A person in blue gloves holds a brown and white dog with a concerned expression at a veterinary clinic
u/MARLeague / Via reddit.com

After: But here he is leaving the shelter.

A dog in a blue harness looks at the camera while a person stands in the background
u/MARLeague / Via reddit.com

22.Before: This is Ozzy. Their owner originally intended to catch, neuter, and release him.

A gray-striped cat lounging by a brick ledge with twigs behind it
u/Arcangel613 / Via reddit.com

After: But they bonded, and now Ozzy has a permanent home.

A cat stretches to reach plants on a kitchen windowsill
u/Arcangel613 / Via reddit.com

23.Before: This is 2.5 years ago when Callie was covered in mange.

German Shepherd puppy with perked ears wearing a pink collar peeks into the camera
u/Result_Kind / Via reddit.com

After: And this is Callie now.

Dog with a green patterned bandana walking on a trail
u/Result_Kind / Via reddit.com

24.Before: Here are these two siblings on their adoption day.

Two kittens snuggled together in a hanging cat bed
u/Chocklateicecream / Via reddit.com

After: And here they are now.

Two cats snuggling together on a couch with blankets
u/Chocklateicecream / Via reddit.com

25.Before: Elsa was found in a ditch with a broken leg, a broken jaw, and a large abscess in her neck.

Person's hand on a young German Shepherd lying on a vet's examination table
u/Master_Performance88 / Via reddit.com

After: Six months later, she looks like a completely different dog.

German Shepherd sitting upright on a striped armchair indoors, looking alert
u/Master_Performance88 / Via reddit.com

26.Before: And if you've made it this far, here's a bonus rescue! This sweet calf.

A young brown calf standing in a field with sparse grass and a fence in the background
u/TTCCH / Via reddit.com

After: He was rescued from a farm, and given medical treatment and love.

Close-up of a curious calf with tongue out, trees and sky in the background
u/TTCCH / Via reddit.com

❤️