Illinois Product Farmer’s Market to hold opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Product Farmer’s Market is back this summer for the 17th year, and is holding special festivities for its Opening Day.

The Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Along with the vendors, complimentary entertainment will be there, including Touch-A-Truck, free balloon animals and face painting, tie-dyeing, yard games, and zoo animals from the Henson Robinson Zoo. Additionally, the band Not Petty will be playing music and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum will have giveaways.

Classic fair food, with everything from lemon shake-ups and snow cones to pony shoes and mini donuts, will be sold at the market too.

Additionally, IDOA is matching every dollar spent with LINK at the Farmers’ Market.

“Farmer’s markets have a special place in my heart, bringing together the community and expanding access to fresh, nourishing local food and products,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “I am especially proud that this market has been going strong for 17 years, and I appreciate the farmers, growers and vendors whose hard work and dedication make that longevity possible.”

The Farmers’ Market takes place at The Shed on Illinois State Fairgrounds, which can be found by entering at the Main Gate and turning right on Illinois Avenue. Parking is located across the street.

All attendees can leave with a free Illinois Product reusable bag, as well as spin the Illinois State Fair prize wheel to win show tickets, a bottle of Illinois wine, Illinois Product Farmers Market Cash or other prizes.

The Illinois Product Farmers Market will be held every Thursday from May 16 to September 26, except on July 1, August 1, August 8, and August 15. Additionally, the Illinois Product Fall Market will be held on Saturday, October 12.

All products available at the Illinois Product Farmer’s Market are processed, produced or packaged in-state. Space is still available and interested vendors can contact agr.farmersmarket@illinois.gov for an application.

More information can be found on Illinois Department of Agriculture’s website.

