Illinois Extension Day offers fun and learning in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Extension held a resource fair on Saturday. Over 200 people — mostly consisting of families — came out.

Booths showcased the Extension’s resources. Food vendors were there. Children were getting their faces painted, playing in a bounce house, or enjoying a slushy. The Champaign Fire Department also hosted a Touch-a-Truck event.

Organizer and U of I Educator Emily Harmon said it was a great day.

“It’s been very rewarding, just as a university Extension employee, because I’ve had so many people, both community members and different organizations, come up and say how happy they are with everything,” she said. “It’s such a positive event, so I’m just so happy we could be here to organize it.”

The next Extension Day will be on Juneteenth.

