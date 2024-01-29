'I named it Jeeves': Pet owners adore this quiet robovac — and it's down to $90 (almost 70% off)

Pets are cute, fluffy, adorable ... and messy. A shedding cat can layer your floor in fur, and a dog's dirty paw prints can wreck your rugs. We love our four-legged friends, but they can mean a lot of cleanup. The good news? A robovac can help. Namely, the OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is nicely discounted at Amazon. How nicely? It can be yours for just $90, down from $278. This little blue robot does the work for you, so you can spend more time playing with your pets and less time cleaning up after them.

Why is it a good deal?

Time is money, and the fact that this cleaning gizmo will take "vacuum floors" off of your to-do list is pretty priceless. That said, some robovacs can cost upwards of $500 (ahem, Roomba), so the fact that this highly rated model can be had for only $90 — almost the lowest price ever — is spectacular.

Why do I need this?

The vac is equipped to handle both wood and carpet flooring, and it has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean so that a mess of any size is tackled with precision and power. Plus, it'll run for up to 100 minutes (on low suction mode) before automatically returning to its charging base to juice up.

Pet hair? Dust? Dirt? Not a problem for this clean machine. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 8,500 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"All I can say is wow," wrote one pet owner. "With several dogs in my house, I think this will be a godsend. As soon as I received it, I put it together and let it go. I just swept, for the third time, and it picked up hair from under my coffee table, along the walls, and the edge of my furniture! So far, I love it!"

Another added: "This vacuum is amazing!!! I will never sweep my floors again. ... Now, we are by no means dirty people, but this really grossed me out to know that our floors were so nasty and hair-covered. The app makes it easy to control — in fact, I’m at work right now while the vacuum is doing my house cleaning at home. Love love love it! Especially if you have pets, this thing is definitely worth it!"

"I wasn't expecting that it would be so good," added a third. "I have dogs, two of them shed a lot, which drives me crazy, but this vacuum keeps my floor clean. I don't see hair anywhere, it goes under the furniture and everywhere with no problem."

Four different modes help personalize your cleaning needs. (Amazon)

This shopper is beyond thrilled: "I love this thing!!! I have two dogs, a cat, three kids (21,17,6) and a husband. I’m tired of being their maid 😂. I bought my robot vacuum and named it Jeeves. It’s literally the best household purchase I’ve ever made. Saves me so much work!!! 10 out of 10."

"I was skeptical about buying a machine that was not a household name," said another fan. "Glad I did! It is whisper-quiet! I have three large shedding doggies, and they are constantly bringing in sand and dirt from the backyard. As well as sucking up the kibble my sloppy eaters leave on my kitchen floor. Since it's so quiet, my prey-driven pups do not even bother with it, score!! ... My only complaint is the brushes pop off a little too easily. But I am assuming this is to protect the machine from getting tangled up and breaking."

You don't need to be a pet owner to get the most out of this vac, either:

"Love this little guy," wrote a happy shopper. "I set it to clean by sunrise, so by the time I wake up my floor is clean. It's very quiet so I don't hear it in the morning — just when it bumps into my bed. And when I'm on my way to work I ask Google to set the vacuum to clean."

In short: "This robot vacuum is a life-changer! I can’t believe I waited this long to buy it!"

