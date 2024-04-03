Huckberry's Spring Sale Has Deals Up to 60% Off



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Despite April 1 having passed already, I had to double check whether or not it was April Fool's Day when I saw Huckberry's sale prices. I mean, come on—up to 60 percent off on Patagonia, Relwen, Flint and Tinder, Adidas, and more of our favorite brands? It had to be a joke or a fluke or a glitch, right?

Wrong! Huckberry's April sale is actually just that good. We all love Huckberry for its vast selection of rugged, hardy (but still chic!) clothing, footwear, and accessories, and almost everything is marked-down right now. I went through hundreds of sale items to gather the very best ones below—I'm talking about Pedro Pascal-worthy shackets, boots that will make you plan your next hike expeditiously, sunglasses that call for spending the next sunny day entirely outside, and jeans that will get prime front-of-closet placement as soon as they arrive.

Christmas seemingly arrived eight months early, and you know better than to delay shopping deals this good, lest they sell out before you can snag 'em. Below, shop the very best discounted items in Huckberry's April sale, from fleece vests to elk gloves.

Windzip Popover

Shop Now Windzip Popover $114.00

Sherpa-Lined Flannel Overshirt

Shop Now Sherpa-Lined Flannel Overshirt $63.00

Channel Anorak Jacket

Shop Now Channel Anorak Jacket $340.00

Corduroy Supply Pant

Shop Now Corduroy Supply Pant $108.00

Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

Shop Now Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket $172.00

Recycled Cotton Headlands Crewneck Sweater

Shop Now Recycled Cotton Headlands Crewneck Sweater $108.00

PowerFill Down Jacket

Shop Now PowerFill Down Jacket $131.00

Quilted Waxed Vest

Shop Now Quilted Waxed Vest $152.00

72-Hour Merino Two-Button Polo Shirt

Shop Now 72-Hour Merino Two-Button Polo Shirt $68.00

Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater

Shop Now Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater $111.00

The Miller Insulated Shirt Jacket

Shop Now The Miller Insulated Shirt Jacket $152.00

Golden Bear Leather Bomber

Shop Now Golden Bear Leather Bomber $1024.00

Knoll Shetland Wool Crewneck Sweater

Shop Now Knoll Shetland Wool Crewneck Sweater $92.00

Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans

Shop Now Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans $344.00

Jones Slim Straight Denim Jeans

Shop Now Jones Slim Straight Denim Jeans $255.00

Supima Polo Shirt

Shop Now Supima Polo Shirt $51.00

Banquet Work Jacket

Shop Now Banquet Work Jacket $129.00

Reversible Bivy Down Vest

Shop Now Reversible Bivy Down Vest $183.00

Dunnage Boot

Shop Now Dunnage Boot $258.00

Terrex Free Hiker 2 GTX

Shop Now Terrex Free Hiker 2 GTX $115.00

Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot

Shop Now Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot $54.00

Brownflex Chukka Boot

Shop Now Brownflex Chukka Boot $182.00

Tyler Chukka Boot

Shop Now Tyler Chukka Boot $156.00

Boulder Waterproof Hiking Boot

Shop Now Boulder Waterproof Hiking Boot $140.00

Free Hiker 2 Low GTX Hiking Sneaker

Shop Now Free Hiker 2 Low GTX Hiking Sneaker $135.00

Padror VV Suede Derby

Shop Now Padror VV Suede Derby $220.00

Waterproof Duckboot

Shop Now Waterproof Duckboot $94.00

Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch

Shop Now Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch $1346.25

Winston Glove

Shop Now Winston Glove $110.00

Tin Cloth Compact Briefcase

Shop Now Tin Cloth Compact Briefcase $245.00

Beanie

Shop Now Beanie $21.00

BKTHat

Shop Now BKTHat $40.00

GR2 Waxed Woodland Camo Backpack

Shop Now GR2 Waxed Woodland Camo Backpack $480.00

Timber Sunglasses

Shop Now Timber Sunglasses $39.00

Donegal Corduroy Chainstitched Ranch Hat

Shop Now Donegal Corduroy Chainstitched Ranch Hat $37.00

Weekenders Sunglasses

Shop Now Weekenders Sunglasses $19.50

