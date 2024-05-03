Houston Zookeepers Stunned by Unexpected Arrival of Baby Giraffe

It's a boy! Houston Zoo received quite a shock on Saturday, April 27th when zookeepers arrived in the morning to find that their pregnant giraffe had given birth! Zookeepers knew that the 9-year-old Masai giraffe was pregnant but didn't know what her delivery date was. Apparently, that didn't know just how pregnant she was!

Mama Kamili gave birth on her own to a baby boy that the zoo named Tino. ABC News shared the announcement on May 2nd and included an adorable video of Tino running around. Watch to see what a cutie he is!

A baby giraffe is a very big surprise...literally! Houston Zoo also shared the news on their website and said that Tino is thriving under mom's care. ABC News commenters couldn't get over how cute the baby is, and some mentioned being excited to visit the zoo and see him in person. It looks like the herd has already met him as well! The zoo reported that Tino "will spend mornings with the herd in the McGovern Giraffe Habitat, and afternoons continuing to bond with mom behind the scenes." I would want to visit if I lived closer!

More About Tino, Houston Zoo's Baby Giraffe

One commenter said that somebody should be fired if they didn't know the giraffe was pregnant, but that's incorrect. Houston Zoo knew Kamili was pregnant and shared that her "approximately 14-month gestation remained a mystery." In the video, we see Tino running around like a pro. Within an hour or so after being born, the baby (called a calf) is ready to take its first steps. And not only does it walk, but it can run soon after!

Tino is now a week old and weighs 160 pounds and stands at an impressive six feet tall. He's a big boy! The Zoo also said that Tino could be as tall or even taller than his 16-foot-tall dad, six-year-old Zawadi.

According to San Diego Zoo who shared some facts about their new baby giraffe back in February, Tino will double its size within the first year...talk about growing up fast! Even though they are "big" babies, the calf will nurse from mom for 9-12 months. In the wild they'll stay with mom for up to their first two years of their life; then females set off but return to visit mom and the herd, while males set off on their own and do not return.

Here's an interesting fact about giraffes: they don't need much sleep. They sleep about 4-1/2 hours a day in 30-minute cycles. Baby giraffes sleep a bit more and depend on their mothers for protection.

I hope that the zoo continues to share updates on Tino's growth and progress! Seeing adorable baby animals learn about the world around them always makes me smile.

