Hoping for more beach days this summer? Here’s what the Farmers' Almanac is predicting

Getting ready for summer vacation?

You have the dates set, but the family is still wondering what to do. Well, if you want good summer weather, the Pacific Northwest is looking good as is the northern Plains of the country.

Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the summer and it's looking hot and wet.

Hold on to your umbrellas … and tune up your AC!," according to Farmers' Almanac website. "The Summer is coming early this year, and it may bring the hottest temperatures in recorded history!

The Farmers' Almanac predicts this upcoming summer will be "muggy and stormy" in Wisconsin. A "considerably cloudy" Father's Day and a calm Fourth of July are in the almanac's forecast.

When does summer 2024 start?

Summer officially arrives on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 4:51 p.m. Eastern time. According to the Farmers' Almanac, that is the earliest start of summer in 128 years.

What's the Delaware summer 2024 forecast from Farmers' Almanac?

Farmers' Almanac's forecast for the New England region, which includes Delaware, sounds like a romance novel gone awry – sultry and soggy. High temps and rain will be the rule for the region.

If you disagree with Farmers' Almanac and put Delaware in the southeast because of its proximity to Virginia, the forecast is a little better – as is the romance novel title – steamy and thundery.

What is the summer 2024 forecast for the rest of the country?

The Northwest region of the nation is expected to have seasonable temperatures and dry weather. The Great Lakes and Midwest will be warm and stormy. The Western states will be hot and dry and the Southwest region will be hot and showery.

If Farmers' Almanac is correct, it looks like Seattle and Portland will be top destinations this summer for the best weather.

Seth Jacobson contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Farmers' Almanac predicts summer 2024 forecast for Delaware