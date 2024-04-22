When is the first day of summer? Still two months away, but soon. Summer solstice details

Long days spent outdoors. Sunshine-filled hours on the beach. Backyard barbecues and catching up with friends and family.

It’s still a couple months away, but summer is in the air.

When does summer 2024 start?

The summer solstice marks the first day of summer. In the Northern Hemisphere, it typically occurs in late June. In the Southern Hemisphere, it occurs in late December.

This year in the U.S., the summer solstice is celebrated on June 20, according to Almanac.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, meaning it has the most hours of sunlight. On this day we will see the sun at its highest point in the sky, taking longer for it to rise and set.

After the summer solstice, the days gradually will start to lose sunlight during the season. This occurs slowly at first before picking up speed, bringing us to the start of fall on Sept. 22 this year.

But don’t worry about your fun in the sun. Although we’ll see less daylight as the season carries on, temperatures will continue to rise as the Earth takes time to cool down (called seasonal lag), making way for the dog days of summer we know and – sometimes – love.

On average, summer lasts for about 93.6 days, according to TimeandDate.com.

