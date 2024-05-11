Hometown Hero Ryan Sullivan: From Iraq to Manitowoc farm

MANITOWOC, WI (WFRV) – It’s been quite the journey for United States Air Force Veteran Ryan Sullivan. From several deployments to the Middle East to the family farm he now operates with his wife along County Road “R” in Manitowoc.

“I’ve always been a meat and potatoes military beer guy,” Sullivan told Local 5 News. “I didn’t know anything about the fruits and vegetables and the food system.”

The hoop houses of his family-run farm are a long way from the life of a deployed avionics specialist with the United States Airforce.

As with his 26 years in service, Sullivan’s wife Jackie is alongside him.

“A lot of deployments,” Sullivan admitted. “Jackie’s the hero of the story. We got married in 2006. I went to Iraq for the first time less than a week later. So, Jackie was right into the frying pan.”

His Iraq deployments were in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

His last overseas deployment was in Afghanistan in 2018.

Sullivan says it’s his knack for rolling with the punches and always finding a fix for anything the military throws his way. It gives him mental and physical stamina for the daily chores of maintaining the farm not too far from Jackie’s parents.

All of the vegetable production is through organic methods. Sullivan’s farm is not certified, but their methods are no spray, pesticide, or insecticide.

“Just a lot of weeding,” Sullivan says with a smile.

They’re also raising grass-fed lamb, beef, and poultry.

“We do a lot of rotational grazing,” Sullivan explained. “We’re on one section and then we move. We’re constantly moving to fresh pasture. The poultry is fed certified organic. So, our meat birds and egg layers are fed all organic feed.”

Sullivan said there are a lot of parallels between farmwork and being deployed.

“You’re working every day. Some days are going to suck. Get it done and when it is, it feels good. It feels really good to have that sense of accomplishment. When you’re out of the military you miss that sense of purpose.”

Sullivan said he found a new mission when he started a family. He said he and Jackie wanted to have the best food possible for their kids.

Jackie was all on board with moving to Wisconsin’s lakeshore to be closer to her family.

“I had good support from family and friends. It was very helpful,” Jackie said.

They also got help from the national group called the “Farmer Veteran Coalition.”

Sullivan’s veteran status also helped him secure support from the NCRS or Natural Conservation Resource Service.

“As a veteran, we get a higher priority in ranking,” Sullivan said. “It’s considered historically underserved. So, when we apply for a contract to do fencing, we get more points. This hoop house, all cost-shared from NCRS.”

His father-in-law helps with pollinating and bees. They’re also working on birdhouses.

That’s not all. The couple cultivated a support group with other local farmers in the area.

“A lot of farmers are by themselves most of the day,” explained Jackie. “It’s nice to get together with others who know what you’re going through.”

The Sullivans admit it’s a life that isn’t for everyone. But commitment to country and community is firmly planted in their sense of home.

“I would encourage anybody who wants it, it’s worth doing,” said Sullivan. “When you’re out of the military you miss that sense of purpose. You miss being a part of something bigger. It’s really easy to make that parallel in agriculture. You really start to feel like you’re a part of the community again.”

If you can’t get to their farmstand along County Road “R” in Manitowoc, you can see the Sullivans at the Revolution Public Market along Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon on Fridays.

