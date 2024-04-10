Home show returns to fairgrounds this weekend

Apr. 10—CUMBERLAND — This weekend's Allegany County Home Show promises nearly 100 booths of vendors showcasing everything from home improvement items to all-terrain vehicles.

The event, sponsored by the Cumberland Times-News and Allegany Magazine in partnership with Forever Media and the Home Builders Association of Western Maryland, runs Friday through Sunday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Building.

The show resumed in 2023 after a four-year absence.

"We're having a bigger and better show with a lot of new vendors," Don Watson, advertising director of the Times-News and Allegany Magazine, said. "The success of last year's show is responsible in part for nearly doubling the amount of booths this year."

Attendees can check out home security systems, talk to mortgage lenders, landscapers and roofing and flooring contractors. There will also be pre-owned vehicles to peruse inside the Multi-Purpose Building.

Giveaways include an 8-by-8-foot storage shed from Shawnee Structures and an outdoor fireplace table from Warner's Hearth and Patio. In addition, participants can sign up for complimentary subscriptions to both the Times-News and Allegany Magazine.

Food vendors will be at the fairgrounds featuring an all-day breakfast menu and fair-type concessions.

Arts and crafts exhibits and an Allegany County Animal Shelter adoption event Saturday and Sunday are also part of the show.

Admission is free. Event hours are Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Allegany County Home Show event page on Facebook or call 301-784-2540.