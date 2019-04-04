Hilaria Baldwin says she may be having a miscarriage: ‘I think it’s important to show the truth’

Hilaria Baldwin is hoping to destigmatize talking openly about miscarriage — and she’s starting by revealing to her social media followers that she may be losing the baby she is carrying.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin attended the premiere of The Public on April 1, three days before she opened up about the possibility of miscarrying their fifth child. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) More

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.

Baldwin, who has four children with husband Alec Baldwin, is currently expecting the couple’s fifth child together; the actor is also father to 23-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. But, in a raw and breathtakingly honest post shared Thursday, the 35-year-old wellness author announced that the pregnancy is at risk because the baby’s heartbeat “isn’t strong” and “the baby isn’t growing much.”





“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage,” Baldwin wrote alongside a photo of her in her underwear, showing off her bump. “I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies … and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest.

“I think it’s important to show the truth … because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine — and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.



“So, this is what is going on now: The embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty … but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.

“I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends and my loving family … My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting.”

Baldwin didn’t say when doctors broke the news of the potential miscarriage. She and her actor husband attended the premiere of his new film, The Public, on Monday. They also put on a brave face as they celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, posing backstage with their four kids ahead of his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and later attending a gala at the Museum of Natural History in New York City the same night.





Baldwin ended her emotional post with a plea for kindness.

“In your comments, please be kind,” she wrote. “I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.”

Her followers obliged, offering words of comfort while praising her candor.