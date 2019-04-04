Jennie Garth reacts to fans accusing her of getting plastic surgery and looking 'unrecognizable': 'I'm human'

Jennie Garth’s latest blast from the past has some of the actress’s fans asking, “Who’s that?”

Earlier this week Garth celebrated her return to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots by posting a photo taken with her co-star and longtime friend, Tori Spelling.

Both Garth and Spelling shared the photo taken during a trip to Israel to film a commercial for CASTRO clothing. Although fans of the 47-year-old were excited to see the pair reunited, others said Garth looked “unrecognizable” and accused her of having plastic surgery.





“Yikes, not a good look ladies,” one critical follower wrote, while another dubbed the pair “scary.”

The comments regarding Garth’s appearance prompted the star to reply directly to her haters.

“You seem so fake,” one commenter wrote.

Without missing a beat Garth replied, “Nope, I’m human.”

“Oh Jennie! You are so beautiful and don’t need all that Botox!” another fan said. “Sadly you are unrecognizable here.”

The star took the high road and simply wrote back, “Thank you?”

Garth, who is a mother of three, made headlines earlier this year for calling off her divorce fromher 37-year-old husband, Dave Abrams.

In 2017, the star revealed she wanted to get back in shape for her husband, who’s 10 years her junior.

“I’ve sort of fallen off the workout train and I haven’t been as diligent lately,” Garth told InTouch Weekly. “I’m married to a much younger man, and I want to stay looking good for him as long as possible.”





One of Garth’s loyal fans said it best when they hit back at her haters.

“Who are you to judge?” the fan wrote. “I’m guessing your mama never taught you that if you don’t have anything nice to say then you shouldn’t say it.”

