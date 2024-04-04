Take a hike: Weekend events across Indiana's natural areas

Get out and experience Indiana's natural environment with these events around the state this weekend and beyond.

From eclipse effects on wildlife to spring ephemeral hikes, there are plenty of opportunities for Hoosiers to learn about the state's flora and fauna as they explore Indiana's natural areas.

Friday, April 5

Phenology Fridays, 8:30 a.m. at Prophetstown State Park: Meet up with a park naturalist or volunteer every Friday to learn about the seasons and how things change. Bring binoculars and hiking boots to look for birds, mammals, plants and more. Meets at the overlook deck just off the far east side of the parking lot.

Eclipse Litter Bag Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at Shades State Park: Create an Eclipse-edition tote bag to carry along on hikes to help pick up litter. The workshop costs $5 and includes a presentation on the total eclipse. Meets at the Hickory Shelter.

Eclipse Litter Bag Workshop, 12 p.m. at Turkey Run State Park: Create an Eclipse-edition tote bag to carry along on hikes to help pick up litter. The workshop costs $5 and includes a presentation on the total eclipse. Bags are washable and reusable. Meets at the nature center.

Lake Hike, 4:30 p.m. at Ouabache State Park: Take an easy hike around Kunkel Lake to check out the area’s flora and fauna while participating in a scavenger hunt for prizes. Meets at the boathouse.

Scary Stories: Solar Eclipse Style, 7 p.m. at O'Bannon Woods State Park: All ages are welcomed for the telling of scary stories related to the sky. Meets at the nature center.

Saturday, April 6

Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society Bird Walk, 8 a.m. Central Time at Indiana Dunes State Park: Naturalist Dan Barriball will meet visitors at the Wilson Shelter parking lot for a 2-3 hour walk to look for spring bird migrants. Registration is required: eventbrite.com/e/april-spring-migration-bird-walk-tickets-859256016877

Hands on Habitat Volunteer Day, 9 a.m. Central Time at Willow Slough FWA: DNR’s Division of Fish and Wildlife along with Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever are hosting a clean up at the newly acquired 172.5-acre parcel adjoining Willow Slough FWS. Volunteers should meet at 725 N 400 W, Morocco, IN 47963 Register here: pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Willow-Slough-Fish-Wildlife-Hands-On-Habitat-Day-91336?redir=1

Wildflower Walk, 9 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park: Learn how to identify spring wildflowers with the park’s naturalist. Meet at the Lawrence Creek Trailhead’s gravel parking lot for a 3-mile hike.

Crepuscular Creatures and the Eclipse, 11 a.m. at Brown County State Park: A park naturalist will teach visitors how animals react during the eclipse. Many animals are crepuscular, meaning they are active at twilight. What happens when twilight is in the middle of the day?

Eclipse Chalk Art, 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park: Join a park naturalist to learn about the eclipse and how to safely view one. Includes a craft creating eclipse artwork with chalk. Meets in the program room of the visitor center.

Sunday, April 7

Morel Walk and Talk, 10 a.m. at Yellowwood State Forest: The Indiana Forest Alliance and Sustainable in Suburbia are hosting a free hike exploring the forest and learning how to identify fungi and forage for morels. Space is limited, so check availability online: facebook.com/events/7404562846327974/

Crepuscular Creatures and the Eclipse, 11 a.m. at Brown County State Park: If you missed Saturday’s event, a park naturalist will teach visitors how animals react during the eclipse. Many animals are crepuscular, meaning they are active at twilight. What happens when twilight is in the middle of the day?

Creature Feature: Solar Eclipse Weekend, 1 p.m. at O'Bannon Woods State Park: Visit the park’s nature center and speak with a naturalist about native creatures in Indiana.

Spring Wildflower Walk and Talk, 4 p.m. at Yellowwood State Forest: The Indiana Forest Alliance and Sustainable in Suburbia are hosting a free hike at the forest to view spring ephemeral wildflowers and learn how to identify them and their uses. Space is limited, so check availability online: facebook.com/events/892752065975658/

Later this month

April 9 – IDEM Public Hearing for County Line Road / Arlington Avenue wetlands and warehouse development. 5:30 p.m. at Edgewood Intermediate School (7620 Edgewood Ave. Indianapolis): Developer Gershman Partners applied for an IDEM permit to build a warehouse on wetlands. Find out more at: events.in.gov/event/county-line-road-at-arlington-avenue-northeast-corner-public-hearing

April 11 – Prescribed fire forum, 6 p.m. at Upland Brewing in Bloomington: The U.S. Forest Service is hosting this forum teaching about prescribed fires and their role in maintaining ecosystems. Register online at: eventbrite.com/cc/prescribed-fire-forums-2024-3181849

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Explore Indiana outdoors and environment this weekend with these events