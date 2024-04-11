These High-Waisted Pants Look Great on Everyone



You know the saying: when everyone else goes low, go high? While that specific phrase may have been referring to taking the high road, but we like to take it literally about our pants. High-waisted pants, that is. This style of trousers is on the rise (sorry, had to) in 2024 and should be every man's new, must-have closet essential.

While high-waisted pants themselves aren't new—they first came onto the scene in the 1940s when Levi's produced jeans for women during the war effort—their popularity lost traction over time, and other rises, like mid and low, became the new norm. But now they're back, and might we say, better than ever.





Believe us, we know this style of pants can be intimidating. But it's helpful to know that high-rise just refers to the length of the crotch seam to the top of the pants. You can breathe a sigh of relief that they actually sit at your natural waist right above the belly button, which helps makes your legs look longer and your torso look leaner. And if you're still not convinced, hopefully this list of the nine best pairs will get you there.

Refined Pleated Stretch Chino

It's no surprise that a pair of high-waisted chinos by Bonobos made the list—when it comes to pants, these guys do it right. Style these bottoms with either a blazer or crisp dress shirt for a sophisticated (and, dare we say, hot?) fit.

Shop Now Refined Pleated Stretch Chino bonobos.com $99.00

Japanese Loomstate Selvedge Full Saddle Jean

Your ass (and the rest of the world) will thank you for this pair of high-waisted denim. An ode to the bold style of the 90s, these jeans are inspired by vintage shrink-to-fit jeans and have an organic texture that develops more character with every wear.

Shop Now Japanese Loomstate Selvedge Full Saddle Jean buckmason.com $228.00

Fresco High Rise Trousers

These trousers look as good on the clock as they do after-hours, and you can wear them just about anywhere (trust us, our editors have). Designed with breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric, they're the ultimate grab-and-go option.

Shop Now Fresco High Rise Trousers spierandmackay.com $198.00

Gurkha Trouser

Now, these are what we're talking about. Inspired by a vintage British military style, this pair of Todd Snyder pants is breathable, durable, and comfortable—basically the blueprint of what high-waisted trousers should be.

Shop Now Gurkha Trouser toddsnyder.com $268.00

Original 874 Work Pants

Dickies is known for its no-nonsense approach to functional workwear, and this pair of high-waisted trousers just might be America's favorite thing to wear to the office. Timeless, durable, and sleek this best-selling pant looks just as good with sneakers as they do with loafers.

Shop Now Original 874 Work Pants dickies.com $29.99

Belted Sortino Pants

Picture this: you're sitting on a patio in the Amalfi coast, lounging in these beautifully draped cotton pants, blissfully drinking an Aperol Spritz. While you may actually be scrolling through this list at your 9-5, it doesn't hurt to dream, and these are the type of pants that will let you do just that.



Shop Now Belted Sortino Pants suitsupply.com $199.00

The Pleated Air Chino

If you want to look stylish this summer while also staying cool, add this pair of high-waisted Chinos to your cart immediately. Crafted with lightweight organic cotton, they're perfect for the warmer weather and won't let the heat cramp your style.

Shop Now The Pleated Air Chino everlane.com $108.00

High-Waisted Pants

When you think of high-waisted pants, your mind probably jumps to Urkel from Family Matters, right? And while he did rock the hell out of those trousers, these Saint Laurent pants are a far cry from what the nerd next door would wear.

Shop Now High-Waisted Pants saksfifthavenue.com $1350.00

Men's High-Rise Trousers

Helmut Lang is a global force in fashion, creating minimalist, utilitarian designs inspired by cultural landmarks. Their wool, high-rise trousers are an ode to the spirit of NYC and are guaranteed to stop traffic from Park Ave to Houston Street (just remember the yellow ones will hit you).

Shop Now Men's High-Rise Trousers saksfifthavenue.com $450.00

Why You Should Trust Us

We’re not going to say something is great unless it’s actually great.

Every product in Esquire’s round-ups is carefully curated by our fashion and e-commerce teams. When it comes to high-waisted pants, you can rest assured that we’re hand-selecting styles that we’ve personally tested, tried, and loved, along with styles that the rest of our stylish colleagues here at Esquire endorse for their own wear.

We’ve had to go through a lot of trial and error, and these high-waisted pants are the ones that are simply the best. Every pick on this list (and our other lists!) comes from years of wearing different things, seeing what we love and what we don’t, and going from there. No two tastes are the same, and no two men are the same. Your proverbial mileage may vary. But if you’re looking for the right place to start, with advice from folks who and care (possibly too much!) about this sort of stuff, this is the place to be.

