Insanely comfy pants that 'hide imperfections' on sale for only $22? We'll take one in every color, please

The see-saw cold-to-warm days of spring can be unpredictable. It's hard to gauge what to wear from day to day when the mornings and evenings remain chilly, but the afternoons can be downright hot in the sun. Our pick for the ideal versatile wardrobe piece this May? Ueu Wide Leg Pants — they're stretchy, flowy, lightweight and move with you. And right now, the price feels just as good as these pants look. You can currently get these super comfy bottoms at Amazon for as little as $22, down from $40. That's nearly 45% off!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

A good pair of comfy pants that are versatile enough for both work and the couch rarely comes at a price less than $25 — and this is the lowest these pants have been marked down to in weeks. At almost 45% off, you can stand to grab a couple of pairs of these to match with your fave tops.

Why is it a good deal? 🤔

As accommodating as leggings can be, they can't compare with the loose, undemanding drape of Ueu Wide Leg Pants. They're mostly unstructured in a blend of polyester and spandex for maximum comfort, but the high waist has a double panel to keep your tummy tucked in.

While these pants have the kind of give that makes them feel like pajamas, they're nice enough that you'll look forward to leaving the house in them. They even have pockets to hold your phone and your keys. They're available in 19 colors and patterns in sizes Small to XX-Large.

Thousands of shoppers rave about these pants: 'All thumbs up.' (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These flowy pants have 6,500+ five-star ratings, with shoppers commenting on how very comfortable and flattering they are. Fans are also wild about their versatility and feel.

Pros 👍

"I slipped this on last night after I received it and OMG ... I couldn't stop grinning," gushed a five-star fan. "It's been a while since I've purchased something and can truly say 'I LOVE IT' !! All thumbs up. ... Can't wait to go see my kidult on campus this weekend sporting my new pants!"

"A little loose but super cute and comfy and cozy," wrote a happy shopper. "I’ve had these for a year and wear them weekly as PJ pants. No pilling, no fading. I must’ve washed them at least 50 times and I still love them. Whatever the material is basically adapts to your body. When I’m hot, they feel cool, and when I’m cold, they feel warm."

"I love the wide legs and thinner waist, which hides any imperfections with my legs but still looks professional and not baggy and unkempt," wrote another satisfied customer. "There is one part of the pants that I am not overly excited about, under the very high waist — it's almost like the fabric is cinched, reminds me of the 80s, but somehow it works."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers caution to be careful of snagging while wearing these pants: "I really love my pants, but they snag on everything and have all sorts of pulls in them," confessed a wearer. "My green pair shows the pulls more. But my black pair does not and I tend to wear it more."

They also might need hemming if you're on the shorter side. "Love the color and fabric. Wish they were a little shorter," said another reviewer. "I’m 5 ft. 2 in. and these are a little long. Another 1.5 in. shorter and I wouldn’t have to hem."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $11 $20 Save $9 See at Amazon

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Complex $50 $92 Save $42 See at Amazon

Del Indio Papago Night Cream With Tepezcohuite $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit $36 $48 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon