Teachers, nurses and Disney fans adore Hey Dude loafers — get ’em on sale for as low as $33

Spring and summer usually involve more time spent outdoors — and more time spent on our feet. But our feet already take a beating on workdays, and then we put them through their paces (as it were) on long strolls, hikes and day-long explorations of vacation locales. To start off on the right foot, we found a pair of shoes that have been put to the test by a slew of nurses, teachers and Disney travelers. We're talking about Hey Dude's Wendy Loafers. Their rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric on the top stretches over your foot for customized comfort. Plus, they're as cute as can be — and on sale up to 40% off on Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

Not only is $33 an excellent price for a comfy, versatile pair of shoes, but it's even better than the brand's own sale price. Hey Dude is currently having a big Spring Sale on its website, offering 20% off most of its spring styles. Factor in the extra discount and Amazon's fast and free shipping and buying these shoes now is a no-brainer.

Of course, treating your feet well can help prevent a slew of painful (and costly) issues down the line too, and while we're fine with spending more on quality footwear, saving on a pair of shoes with this many rave reviews is *chef's kiss.* Just think of how much wear you'll get out of them!

Why do I need this?

When put to the test, Hey Dudes passed with flying colors (i.e., over 30,000 perfect five-star ratings) — and became an Amazon top seller in the process.

If you plan on going to the Happiest Place on Earth — any park, for that matter — you need to wear the most comfortable shoes possible. Or, if you’re on your feet all day as a nurse, teacher, server or cashier, you understand the importance of really supportive kicks.

Another perk? Hey Dude Wendy Loafers come in more than 30 colors and prints, ranging from neutrals to brights and prints (prices vary). They’re also lightweight and cool, with a memory foam cushioned insole for extra comfort. Plus, the elastic shoelaces mean you won't constantly have to re-tie or accidentally trip.

Listen up, ladies: Hey Dudes will give your feet a new lease on life. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With tens of thousands of perfect ratings, these loafers have won over reviewers who spend all day on their feet and know a good shoe when they see one. "I love my new Hey Dudes!" exclaimed a fan. "Super comfy, and I love the look, too. They are way more cushioned than I expected. Like I’m walking on clouds. I plan to get more in other colors. My only wish is that they made them in half sizes."

Of course, nurses do a lot of walking, so if they recommend a pair of shoes, we listen. “I love my Hey Dudes,” one dished. “I am a nurse and need a comfortable shoe. These shoes meet every expectation and then some. I love them. They are so comfortable. Definitely will be buying another pair or two.”

"Best shoes I've ever owned," added another. "I’m a nurse and have had plantar fasciitis for years. … Since I started wearing Hey Dudes my feet have not hurt … and I wear nothing but Hey Dudes now!"

Educators can’t get enough of these comfy Hey Dudes loafers too. "Best. Shoes. Ever. Purchased," raved one. "I'm a teacher ... I'm on my feet all day. When I go home I'm a ranch wife and boy mom. These are the best shoes I've ever had. They're so comfy. I'm flat-footed, so they are perfect.'

Another beamed: "So comfortable! Amazing! They match anything. They’re easy on and off. They don’t slip off the heels. Perfect teacher shoes. I haven’t worn anything else since I got them."

Multiple shoppers raved about how these are their go-to Disney shoes, and for good reason: You can walk miles in them and have a spring in your step the entire time.

"I love these shoes," proclaimed one Mouse maven. "I bought them for a trip I took to Disney World. I walked everywhere, and they were so comfortable."

"They live up to their hype!" added a convert. "Bought them for a Disney trip. Super lightweight and comfy! Also, the white is still white after Disney. Def recommend."

Another grateful traveler wrote: "No cortisone shot needed. Every time I’ve gone to Disney for the last six years I have come home needing a cortisone shot for my plantar fasciitis. However, four days later I feel just fine walking around. I am so thankful to have found these shoes. They are so light and supportive that I plan to buy more for daily wear at work."

And for the men, be sure to check out the Hey Dude Wally Lace-Up Loafers, which also has styles on sale for up to 30% off right now

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

