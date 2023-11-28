Here's what Yahoo's team of shopping experts bought during Cyber Monday

When you spend every day curating the best deals on the web, you bet that some of those picks end up in more than just articles — they end up in our editors' carts, too. Some shopped for gifts (for loved ones and for themselves) while others took the opportunity to stock up on household favorites. Others decided to finally hit "check out" on that item that's been sitting in their cart for weeks. Either way, our editors did some damage, and they're here to share their spoils.

Here's what the folks that shop for a living bought for themselves this Cyber Monday.

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon "This Beckham Hotel Collection pillow duo has amassed somewhat of a cult following — but the set is rarely marked down unless there's a major sales event happening. As someone who obsesses about getting a good night's sleep, I've been really curious to see what all the hype is about. Seeing as they were 40% off for Black Friday/Cyber Monday (just $18 per pillow), I figured I was unlikely to find a better deal, and I look forward to seeing how comfortable they are for myself!" —Britt Ross, deals writer Save $24 with coupon $37 at Amazon

Amazon Renpho Reach Massage Gun $38 $70 Save $32 with coupon "At the tender age of 32, I tweaked my back for the first time Thanksgiving week moving a bookshelf. After a few minutes trying to get over the existential crisis of aging, I took action: I'd seen the Renpho Massage Gun covered by my friends here at Yahoo in the past, and figured with my now-achy back and the stellar Black Friday savings offered on the massager at Amazon ($30 off now!), it was time to invest and see what all the fuss was about. And once the Renpho came in the mail, I swiftly did. After a short charge, the massage gun brought instant relief to my rickety spine, leaving me painless ... though still smarting from the knowledge that I am, indeed, getting older." —Carrie McCabe, senior deals writer Save $32 with coupon $38 at Amazon

Amazon Beautural Steamer $25 $40 Save $15 "My mom has this steamer and every time I use it when I go home, I tell myself I’ll buy it the next time it’s on sale. It’s that good. What makes it so special? Well, it stores enough water for up to 15 minutes of uninterrupted steaming, heats up in just 30 seconds and shuts off automatically. Plus, it comes with attachments to get rid of lint and maintain creases. It's nearly 40% off right now, so I finally picked one up — and I'm so glad I did." —Amanda Garrity, commerce editor, gift guides $25 at Amazon

Amazon Elusiaka Ceramic Wax Melt Burner $12 $24 Save $12 with Prime "Cats and candles don’t mix, and after one too many close calls with lit wicks and long tails, we’ve instituted an official ban on open flames in our home. This is an excellent alternative: The warmer melts wax slowly and evenly, so I can still smell my favorite candles without running the risk of my cat singing her tail (or worse). It works with fragrance melts, too! Bonus: It’s really cute." —Izabella Zaydenberg, deputy editor Save $12 with Prime $12 at Amazon

GooingTop GooingTop LED Grow Light $27 $35 Save $8 "The days are getting shorter, and unfortunately, that means my plants are suffering. As someone who loves a bit of greenery throughout the house, the colder months leave me either with dead plants or spending more time keeping them alive than I have to spare. At almost 40% off, these grow lights take the place of actual sunlight and keep my flowers blooming happily. There’s also a 5% on-page coupon that drops the price to a nice $22." —Patrick Hearn, deals writer, tech $27 at Amazon

Amazon Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk $14 $24 Save $10 "I’ve tried pretty much every dry shampoo on the market (professionally; personally), and still, nothing quite compares to Klorane. The plant-based, vegan formula is paraben and sulfate free. And it soaks up excess oil building after the gym or between washes in seconds, leaving hair smelling (naturally) good and looking fresh/clean. The only downside is it’s sort of pricey, which is why I’m always on the lookout for discounts; just scooped up several cans at 42%, or $14 each." —Kristin Granero, senior commerce writer $14 at Amazon

Amazon U Look Ugly Today Ugly Christmas Hoodie $37 $55 Save $18 with Prime "True story: At the last ugly sweater party I attended, I showed up wearing a cute reindeer onesie complete with a hood and red nose ... to rave reviews. But halfway through the night, and right before the judging for the ugliest outfit? I unzipped that delightfully furry suit to reveal a holiday-themed sweater dress so hideous, so vile that there was no chance I wouldn't win. And win I did. This year, I want to keep up my streak so I bought this gloriously grody Christmas tree getup complete with garlands. I just might attach some ornaments for extra oomph. Wish me luck!" —Nicole Sforza, executive commerce editor Save $18 with Prime $37 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 "I've been debating getting an air fryer for awhile but didn't want it to be an eyesore in my kitchen. This one from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful collection is the exact opposite — it's super sleek and comes in a variety of trendy colors (I ordered "white icing"). I can't wait to use it to make chicken, salmon and air-fried sweet potato fries. I may even purchase the matching toaster to go with it!" —Rory Halperin, partnerships and branded content editor $69 at Walmart

More Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV $90 $140 Save $50 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. $90 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 80 bucks for Cyber Monday. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore. $90 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence $14 $25 Save $11 Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 44,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon Aside from their fab price (over 40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right? Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $130 $230 Save $100 As sleek as your full-sized appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and will make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more than your actual oven! $130 at Target

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $88 $124 Save $36 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. $88 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $35 $134 Save $99 Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. $35 at Amazon

Amazon FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at over 50% off, they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself, too!). $14 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. $69 at Walmart

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

