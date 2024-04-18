Here's how to sample one of the most historic hikes in Arizona

Most of what remains of the historic General Crook Trail are eroding two tracks, toppled rock cairns, tree blazes, a few telegraph insulators and roadside monuments.

Originally constructed in the early 1870s, the trail stretched for 200 miles along the edge of the Mogollon Rim in Central Arizona between Fort Verde and Fort Apache.

The dirt track served as a military and civilian supply route for nearly 50 years before being replaced by more efficient travel corridors.

In the 1970s, Boy Scouts located and signed bits of the route with chevron-shaped white metal markers and rock cairns, many of which are still in place today to guide hikers through the notoriously sketchy path. Popular reclaimed passages of the old wagon road trace Rim Road (Forest Road 300) and State Route 260 in Coconino National Forest.

General Crook Trail hike directions

Roughly 22 miles east of Camp Verde, a portion of the General Crook Trail winds through a hilly, juniper-studded landscape situated between the West Clear Creek and Fossil Springs Wilderness areas. The pastoral backcountry is an alloy of dust and juniper welded into a knobby expanse.

The resin-scented air augments the raw, wind-sculpted landscape of ruffled hills, grassy rangeland and shrubs disrupted only by whirlwinds and the occasional rogue coyote or herd of cattle.

From a nondescript trailhead off SR 260, the hike to the historic backroad segment begins with a short walk on Forest Road 142H. The dirt two-track twists through Mud Tanks Draw, an area of low ground between ridges where water runoff collects in a chain of pools, rivulets and mucky ponds.

The shallow funnel ruptures the scrubby terrain with payloads of rain and snowmelt that flow down from the rim above West Clear Creek, eventually dumping into Fossil Creek. The half-mile walk on FR 142H ends at a twig and barbed wire gate off to the right where there’s a 142H sign.

The first set of General Crook chevrons are tacked to the gate. This is the General Crook Trail crossroads. For this trip, the route continues straight ahead (not through the gate) following sporadic chevrons nailed to fence posts.

Although it’s not signed, this segment of the Crook Trail is also named Forest Road 9243P. The road makes an easy ascent, dodging junipers, catclaw and a smattering of firs and ponderosa pines.

A second gate marks the beginning of big mountain vistas that continue to expand as the trail works its way to a third gate at the base of a prominent mesa.

Just past the third gate, the muddy waters of Tanque Aloma can be seen to the right (north), and a short walk uphill to the hike’s high point gives a bird’s eye view of its place in the landscape.

While the road continues west to connect with FR 9243N, this trip turns around at the top of the ridge and backtracks to the tank where a spur road leads to the water. Tanque Aloma’s muddy banks are trampled with footprints of domestic cattle, deer, raccoons, coyotes and myriad little critters and birds. It’s an important water source for wildlife in the semi-arid terrain.

Ringed with buffalo bur and coniferous trees, the tank’s reflective qualities are a photographer’s dream.

A couple of gigantic junipers along the spur road make for shady lunch spots with views of ravens and hawks riding airwaves above the water.

General Crook Trail hike

Length: 5.8 miles out and back as described here.

Rating: Moderate.

Elevation: 5,819-6,137 feet.

Getting there: From Interstate 17 in Camp Verde, take Exit 287 for State Route 260 and go 22 miles east (toward Payson) to Forest Road 142H on the left just past milepost 241. FR 142H is not signed, but there are a stop sign and cattle guide a few yards in. For reference, Apron Tank, a shallow pool that sits on both sides of the road, is at FR 142H. There’s parking in a dirt turnout past the cattle guard. If you pass under power lines, you’ve gone a mile too far.

Read more of Mare Czinar's hikes at arizonahiking.blogspot.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: General Crook Trail hike: A walk through Arizona history