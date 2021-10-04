Helen Mirren, 76, worked the runway at Paris Fashion Week

There is nothing like a dame!

Dame Helen Mirren owned the runway on Sunday, when she walked during Paris Fashion Week for the L’Oreal Paris show — marking the brand’s 50th anniversary of its “Because You’re Worth It” slogan.

With her signature blonde hair tied back into a bun and the Eiffel Tower in the background, Mirren strutted the catwalk alongside fellow L’Oreal ambassadors Amber Heard and Camila Cabello. Mirren wore a black embellished suit with dramatic eyeshadow and eclectic hoop earrings.

L’Oreal’s show reportedly aimed to make a statement against street harassment while advocating for women's empowerment, showcasing dancers wearing T-shirts that said “Feminist and Feminine.”

Yseult walks the L'Oreal Paris show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'Oreal)

Though the show welcomed a bit of rain (it is Paris, after all), that didn’t seem to phase Mirren.

“I’m English, I can do this,” she told Elle of the rain. “I’ll be clomping down [the catwalk] like a giant. I love them, because it’s lovely to suddenly be a few inches taller, especially when you’re surrounded by all these gazelles.”

Mirren is no stranger to Paris Fashion Week, having walked several L'Oreal Paris shows since becoming an ambassador for the brand in 2014 (the first beauty deal of her career).

“I am not gorgeous and I never was, but I was always OK-looking and I’m keen to stay that way,” Mirren said at the time. “I have always loved the L’Oréal Paris brand and I am truly delighted to become an ambassador and join such an impressive group of high-achievers. I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks.”