Heidi Klum takes responsibility for Kim Kardashian joining 'iconic' SKIMS campaign photo: 'You're welcome'

Heidi Klum is taking responsibility for Kim Kardashian's appearance in the Icons campaign for the SKIMS Fits Everyone collection.

The latest campaign imagery released in early April featured a number of supermodel greats, including Klum, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio wearing different pieces from the shapewear brand. While it's been some time since the former Victoria's Secret Angels have been together, Klum said working on the campaign "was so much fun."

"I have to say, Kim was there and she was just being so nice," Klum told Extra. "She's like, 'I've been watching you guys all this time and now I can't even believe it, you're all here in my studio and you're shooting this for me.'"

Kardashian revealed in her own Instagram photo from the shoot that she wasn't supposed to be included in the campaign. Klum, however, says she convinced the reality star and mogul to join.

"I was like, 'Well, why are you not in the photo?'" Klum said. "And [Kim]'s like, 'No, no, it’s all about you girls.' And I’m like, 'No, no, no you should be in the photos.'"

Klum said that Kardashian quickly stripped down to her SKIMS. "Boom, boom, boom, clothes came off. She just hopped right in, boom," she went on, joking with viewers, "Yes, you're welcome."

Kardashian's makeup artist Ash K Holm commented on Kardashian's post of the five women together calling it a "supermodel sandwich." Others simply called the moment "ICONIC."

Aside from bringing Kardashian into the mix, Klum mentioned that the women also had special treats on set.

"When we were shooting, she had like a truck of beignets which I've never had before," Klum said, referring to one of Kardashian's favorite pastries, "so that was a little tricky shooting in lingerie also with five beignets in your stomach. That was a lot. But good."

