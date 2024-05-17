Headed to Presque Isle? Keep these contacts handy when visiting the state park

Presque Isle State Park often offers visitors a peaceful, nature-loving experience.

But if you are in need of assistance when spending time at the peninsula, who can you call?

We’ve compiled a list of contacts for different topics when making a visit to Presque Isle to ensure you get the most out of your visit safely.

General information about Presque Isle:

General information: Park office: 301 Peninsula Drive, Suite 1. 814-833-7424.

Presque Isle Partnership: 301 Peninsula Drive. 814-838-5138.

Presque Isle activities: Explore Presque Isle waters with a free pontoon boat ride from DCNR

Emergency contacts around Presque Isle:

For immediate emergencies, it is always safe to call 911. However, here are some noteworthy contacts as well in the event of an emergency:

Other information concerning Presque Isle:

Paddling around: The ins and outs of kayaking at Presque Isle State Park

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Presque Isle State Park: Phone numbers visitors can call for help