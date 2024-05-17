Headed to Presque Isle? Keep these contacts handy when visiting the state park
Presque Isle State Park often offers visitors a peaceful, nature-loving experience.
But if you are in need of assistance when spending time at the peninsula, who can you call?
We’ve compiled a list of contacts for different topics when making a visit to Presque Isle to ensure you get the most out of your visit safely.
General information about Presque Isle:
General information: Park office: 301 Peninsula Drive, Suite 1. 814-833-7424.
Presque Isle Partnership: 301 Peninsula Drive. 814-838-5138.
Emergency contacts around Presque Isle:
For immediate emergencies, it is always safe to call 911. However, here are some noteworthy contacts as well in the event of an emergency:
United States Coast Guard: 1 Coast Guard Road. 814-434-3648.
Lifeguards: Presque Isle Lifeguard Association: 301 Peninsula Drive. 814-833-0526.
Millcreek Police Department: 3608 W. 26th St. 814-838-9515.
West Lake Fire Department: 2942 W. 12th St. 814-838-7491.
Other information concerning Presque Isle:
Presque Isle Lighthouse: 301 Peninsula Drive. 814-833-3604.
Sara’s Campground: 50 Peninsula Drive. 814-833-4560.
Picnic pavilions: 888-PA-PARKS.
Boat tours: Presque Isle State Park near Perry Monument: 814-836-0201.
Tom Ridge Environmental Center: 301 Peninsula Drive. 814-833-7424.
