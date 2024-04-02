Hate scrubbing? I test home products for a living, and this $5 toilet stamp keeps my bowl fresh with every flush

There are certain cleaning tasks, like washing dishes, that I sort of enjoy. But scrubbing my toilet? Nope — that ranks way down on my list. It's a smelly job, the stains can be tough to erase and, if I may, anything even remotely related to poop is just a big "no" as far as I'm concerned. Yet, spring cleaning duties (doodies?) beckon, because letting messes accumulate is a recipe for a bigger headache later on. That's why I'm kicking myself for not purchasing the $5 Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Stamp years ago.

How do I love this little gizmo? Let me count the ways. For starters, it's a nearly hands-off way for me to maintain my bowl in between cleanings. Each dispenser comes with six gel stamps, which you apply to the side of the bowl (it's extremely satisfying). Then, every time the toilet is flushed, the water activates the cleaning gel to minimize limescale residue and toilet rings and emit a fresh scent. Pretty genius, huh?

The first time I tried it, there was a bit of a learning curve. The device is filled with gel stamps and has notches on the side, and you press a button on the handle to dispense the product. The button then has to click into the next notch to get it ready for the next application, and it was a little tricky knowing when the button was locked in place. Eventually, I figured it out, and now it's a piece of cake.

According to the brand, each stamp is meant to last 12 days, though in my experience, they last much longer. Since I started stamping my toilets, I've noticed they keep their clean appearance for a long time, and I don't have to scrub nearly as often as I used to. What I'm most grateful for: My once-prominent toilet rings have all but disappeared. I can confidently say I'll be reordering!

This toilet stamp has made cleaning — dare I say — fun?! Plus, I was "bowled" over by its effectiveness. (Britt Ross/Yahoo Life)

Over 16,000 Amazon customers dig the Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Stamp too.

"I'm the 'Latrine Queen,' joked one satisfied shopper. "These keep the water-line ring from forming, and they smell really nice when you flush, no matter what you just deposited in the toilet ... really extends the time between deep cleanings — the total top-to-bottom cleanings. Which means I don't have to be on my knees to clean the toilets as often. That's a wonderful thing, no matter what your age is."

Even the pros swear by it. "It’s easy as applying a stamp!" raved one. "This keeps your toilet fresh for weeks! I own my own cleaning company and use these in all my clients' homes."

"The scent is a little strong for my liking, but it does its job," wrote a final fan. "Makes the bathroom smell fresh, instead of like pee (thanks to boys in my home not knowing how to aim well). Easy to use as well, I'll always buy them, but just not this citrus scent." (FYI, you can also choose Lavender or Rainshower scents.)

When it's finally time to tackle those tough toilet stains, this pumice stone is the way to go, fans say.

Amazon Powerstone Pumice Stone Hate having a gross toilet brush hanging out in your bathroom? This cleaning tool is gritty enough to scrape away mildew, rust, hard water and mineral residue, along with any other unsightly stains, but it's not so abrasive that it'll scratch your toilet. Plus, it has a handle to keep your hands away from the icky stuff. "I’ve been searching everywhere for a handled pumice stone to clean the hard-water ring from my toilets," shared one happy shopper. "I have three bathrooms, and this pumice stone is a godsend! No more abrasive stone against my hand while cleaning. The handle is sturdy and well-attached. The pumice is effective but porous enough not to scratch the porcelain." $11 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.