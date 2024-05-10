What happens to unclaimed luggage, and how you could get it at a bargain

(WJW) — Summer travel season is fast approaching, and with the nation’s 10 major airlines handling millions of bags every day, some passengers could face an unfortunate obstacle: lost luggage.

How to see the sunspot today that could cause northern lights tonight in Ohio

In the video above, Fox 8’s Jennifer Jordan tells us what eventually happens to lost or unclaimed luggage, and how someone else’s lost personal treasures could be yours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.