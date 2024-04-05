Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of April 5

Spring, science, and even a solar eclipse – you can’t beat what’s on the calendar for April. Take a look at the week ahead and then be sure to check in with WNC Parent at wncparent.com for more events, tips on protecting little eyes during the eclipse, and some things to consider if you are starting to think about having a second (or third) child.

Does your organization or business offer family-friendly events? Let us know! Stay in touch on social media @wncparent and get your events on our calendar by emailing chris@worthyplace.com.

April is NC SciFest Month. Look for STEM and science events all month long. For details, visit ncsciencefestival.org.

Race-O-Rama is 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. April 5 at the Leicester Library. Build race tracks and explore motion. Call 828-250-6480 or email leicester.library@buncombecounty.org.

Parents Night Out is 5:15 – 9 p.m. April 5 at Asheville YMCA (30 Woodfin St.). A small snack will be provided. If you chose to bring a snack for your child, the snack must be nut free. An extra change of clothes (and prepared bottles for infants) are recommended. Member cost is $30, nonmember cost is $50. Questions? Contact Jenn Lawing, jlawing@ymcawnc.org, 828-552-3605.

Bank of America’s “Museums On Us” program allows cardholders free admission April 6 and 7 to Asheville Museum of Science today. For details, visit about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/arts-and-culture#museums-on-us.

NC SciFest – Innovation Stations are April 6 and 7 at Asheville Museum of Science. For details, visit ashevillescience.org and ncsciencefestival.org.

Kolo Bike Park Spring Shred Sessions are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 6. These sessions are for intermediate-advanced riders ages 8 – 15. The cost is $100 each. Shred sessions are an opportunity to ride the park under the supervision of skilled coaches. Pumping, cornering, roll downs, and a variety of other skills will be practiced and drilled. Riders should feel comfortable riding blue-level trails and be excited about jumping. Reservations are required. Online bookings will incur a 7.5 percent processing fee. Reserve by phone to save the fee. Call 828-225-2921 or visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Friends of the Skyland Library Book Sale is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 6 at the Skyland/South Buncombe Library. For details, call 828-250-6488 or email skyland.library@buncombecounty.org.

Community Day: The New Salon is noon – 5 p.m. April 6 at the Asheville Art Museum. Admission is free. The event includes a full afternoon of activities, including a chalk walk (noon – 5 p.m.), Makerspace: Nail Salon (noon – 4 p.m. – all ages and abilities are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult) and more. Visit ashevilleart.org.

Mountain Biking 101 Clinic is 1 – 3 p.m. April 7 at Kolo Bike Park. This is an introduction to mountain biking focusing on the fundamental skills, designed to keep you safe and get you out on the trails having fun. The class is ideal for riders ages 15 and older. The cost is $75 each or $100 each if a bike rental is needed. Reservations are required. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

April 8

Watch the eclipse at Nantahala Outdoor Center. For details, visit noc.com/events.

Watch the eclipse at PARI. For a full schedule and details, visit pari.edu/calendar.

The Great American Eclipse is at the North Carolina Arboretum. For details, visit ncarboretum.org/event/great-american-eclipse.

NCA Society of Physics Students Extravagant Eclipse Viewing Day is at UNC Asheville. For details, visit ncsciencefestival.org/events/unca-society-physics-students-extravagant-eclipse-viewing-day.

Eclipse Day is at Discovery Place Science in Charlotte and Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville. For details, visit discoveryplace.org.

Kids at Nantahala Outdoor Center

Puppet Playtime is 10 – 11:30 a.m. April 10 at the East Asheville Library. Parental supervision required. Call 828-250-4738 or email eastasheville.library@buncombecounty.org.

Tot Time with Musical Artist Kylie Brown is 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. April 10 at the Asheville Art Museum. Free for Members or included with museum general admission (admission for children under 6 is free). Space is limited; online registration recommended. Drop-in registration is first come, first served. For details, visit ashevilleart.org. For tickets, visit shop.ashevilleart.org/collections/event-tickets/products/tot-time-april-10.

Four O’Clock Club: DIY Book Craft is at 4 p.m. April 10 at the Henderson County Main Library. Grades K – 5. Use damaged books to make a hedgehog. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

One Book, One Buncombe: Sound Lab with Junior Appalachian Musicians is 4 – 5 p.m. April 10 at the Black Mountain Library. For details, call 828-250-4756 or email blackmountain.library@buncombecounty.org.

Looking ahead:

Parents’ Night Out is 5 – 10 p.m. April 12 and May 3 with XP League Asheville. Pizza dinner includes. The cost per night is $40 per child and $20 for each additional sibling. Register online at asheville.xpl.gg/home.

Spring Fling 2024 is April 20 at Nantahala Outdoor Center. The event includes live music, demos, giveaways and more. For details, visit noc.com/events.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of April 5