Groundbreaking set for new Fort Collins Krispy Kreme

After more than two years of tempting Fort Collins' doughnut lovers with the promise of a new Krispy Kreme, the chain will break ground on its new store at 1 p.m. Tuesday and be open in mid- to late November.

The first 400 attendees who have signed up for its rewards program and attend the groundbreaking will receive a free six-pack of doughnuts, said Brian Spongberg, director of marketing.

The Coloradoan first reported that Krispy Kreme was eyeing Fort Collins for a new location in September 2021. At the time, the North Carolina-based doughnut chain had submitted a conceptual review application to turn Fort Collins' former Fazoli's site at 4624 S. Mason St. into a Krispy Kreme drive-thru.

It's taken longer than expected to get all of the approvals and permits from the city before construction could begin, Spongberg said. "But, we're excited to be underway and getting the shop ready. We're hoping to bring a beautiful shop to the community."

Some Krispy Kreme stores get their doughnuts delivered, but the Fort Collins store will make them in-house, Spongberg said. "The Fort Collins store will produce fresh doughnuts that will go through a glazed waterfall feeder and have hot-light hours" so customers will know when they've just come out of the oven and been glazed.

“Fort Collins is about to get a whole lot sweeter,” said Mait Martinson, Krispy Kreme's district leader, in a news release announcing the groundbreaking. “We’re not just building a doughnut shop but creating a new hub for happiness, one doughnut at a time. Get ready to make delicious memories with us.”

Fort Collins-based Dohn Construction was hired to build a 243-square-foot addition as well as renovate the existing 3,641-square-foot interior.

Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme is famous for its warm, fresh-from-the-oven glazed doughnuts that practically melt in your mouth. Its closest locations to Fort Collins are in Thornton and Lone Tree. WKS, the franchisee behind the forthcoming Fort Collins store, has 42 other shops nationwide.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Groundbreaking set for new Fort Collins Krispy Kreme