Is the ground temperature in Iowa warm enough to garden yet? How to check:

With a warm February and wet March, how could gardeners not be eager to start planting?

Highs this week are in the 60s and Saturday's forecast reaches a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service for Des Moines. However, evening temperatures are still dropping down to the 40s.

Frosting typically occurs between 33 to 36 degrees, according to Iowa State University. While frost generally causes minor damage to plants, there are species especially sensitive to a cold snap.

Before you start digging, it is important to ensure the ground is warm enough to support your new flowers and vegetables.

What is the ground temperature in Iowa?

The southern region of the state ranges from 47 degrees to a high of 54 degrees in one county as of Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Counties north of Polk County are in the upper 40s with lows of 42 degrees.

The ground is warmer than normal for this time of year. Ground in the southern and southeastern regions of Iowa are anywhere from .5 to 2 degrees warmer than normal, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Check current conditions on the department's website.

How warm should the ground be before planting?

Even though it feels warm out, Iowa's soil is still a bit cold. Plants' endurance to frost varies depending on the species.

Vegetable gardening typically can begin outside once the soil hits 60 degrees during the day, according to Home Depot.

When can I plant tomatoes in Iowa?

Lincoln High School sophomore Jayden Rasmussen, left, pots tomato plants for sale with junior Ava Sayasane during a horticulture class at Central Campus' Agricultural Science Academy on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Des Moines.

Tomatoes are a tropical plant meaning they like warmth. Planting early can threaten the health of your crop. Soil temperatures should be about 60 degrees before setting the tomato plant into the garden, according to the University of New Hampshire. In southern Iowa, late April is typically the ideal time, while northern Iowa counties should wait until mid-May, according to Iowa State University Extension.

When can I plant perennials in Iowa?

A butterfly visits a coneflower at DeKorte Park in Lyndhurst, NJ on Wednesday June 29, 2022.

It doesn't feel like springtime if perennials aren't swaying in the breeze. Spring is the traditional season to start growing perennials, according to Iowa State University.

March and April are good times to start cleaning up any plant debris and leaves from the wintertime before you start planting. Once the garden is ready to go, Iowa State University Extension advises gradually exposing any indoor perennials before transplanting them in early spring.

Coneflowers, Siberian Iris, hostas and catmint are just a few of the species that can typically endure the occasional frosts that are all too common in Iowa, according to Better Homes & Gardens.

When can I plant potatoes in Iowa?

Red-skinned ‘Red Pontiac’ certified seed potatoes with several eyes that have sprouted. Plant seed potatoes several inches deep with eyes facing up. Tubers will form from the stems over the cool spring months.

Potatoes can go in the ground by early April in southern Iowa and late April for northern areas of the state, according to Iowa State University. Even though potatoes do well in cooler weather, they still need at least six hours of sun, according to HGTV.

If you want to produce homegrown potatoes but don't want to wait, red golds, Yukon gold and Russet Norkotah potatoes are all early-season cultivars.

