What caves does Iowa have? Here are six to explore this year.

Peak outdoor season is nearing and Iowa not only offers 83 state parks and recreation areas, there are also more than 1,000 caves hidden throughout the state's natural habitats.

Here are popular Iowa caves available for exploration this season.

Decorah Ice Cave

At the Decorah Ice Cave State Preserve, winter doesn't end when spring comes. By March, ice begins to accumulate when ice melt seeps into the cave. Cold air trapped from the winter months remains due to the cave's downward slopes. The ice reaches a maximum thickness of 8 to 10 inches by June.

Keep an eye out for the wingless insect called the springtail. This bug is a relic of the Ice Age and is found nowhere else in Iowa. There are a number of trails throughout Ice Cave State Preserve and Dunning Springs, but because of their complexity, they often are not marked on maps, according to Visit Decorah's website. Talk to experienced hikers at local bike stores to navigate the system.

Spook Cave

If you are looking for a cave excursion for all ages, Spook Cave in McGregor offers a boat tour through the underground tunnel. The cave is 47 degrees year-round, so dress for a chilly ride, according to Spook Cave's website. The cave wasn't accessible until it was opened by Gerald Mielke after settlers heard noises from a hole at the base of the hill.

Spook Cave is open from May to October with reservations available on weekdays. The website has a calendar that includes first-come, first-served dates. It costs $16 for adults 13 years and older, $11 for children ages 4 to 12 and is free for infants 3 years old and younger.

Crystal Lake Cave

Visit the stunning crystal formations of Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque. Miners came across the geological wonder while searching for lead and zinc deposits, according to Crystal Lake Cave's website. The cave opened in 1932, making it the longest-run show cave in Iowa.

Crystal Lake Cave is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by reservation other days of the week. Reservations are required from Nov. 1 until March 31.

Maquoketa Caves State Park

Containing more caves than any other state park, Maquoketa Caves State Park in Maquoketa offers an 800-foot long cave known as the "Dancehall." There are three entrances and the cave opens to a large room where dances were once held, according to the Iowa DNR. It is also Iowa's longest wild cave open to the public.

Around 13 caves are located in the park. They range in difficulty, some accessible for walking while others consist of tight spaces that require visitors to crawl through. The park covers 370 acres with six miles of trails.

The park closed early in October for bat hibernation but plans to reopen April 15, according to the Iowa State Parks website.

There is a campground available for reservations from March through November.

Backbone Cave

Known as Iowa's first state park, Backbone State Park in Dundee was dedicated in 1920 and consists of a 21-mile trail system for hikers as well as dolomite limestone cliffs for climbing, according to the Iowa DNR. Backbone is also known for its "exceptional" trout fishing.

The cave is a low grotto with a 4-foot-tall ceiling, requiring you to crawl the deeper in you go. Prepare for it to be muddy.

The park has camping and cabins for rent.

Coldwater Cave

Cave scientist Ed Klausner points out formations on the wall of Coldwater Cave on May 17, 2014, in rural Winneshiek County in northeast Iowa.

If you are looking for a more rugged cave experience in Iowa, Coldwater Cave is not commercialized, lighted or led in by guides. The underground river ranges from 37 to 57 degrees. At least 17 miles have been explored and map since it was discovered in 1967.

Coldwater is in Winneshiek County, a short drive into the country side from Decorah. A caving club known as the Iowa Grotto has led a few outdoor groups into the cave over the years.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here are six Iowa caves open to the public this spring and summer