The Grief Center in Albuquerque unveils new playground

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new resource in Albuquerque to help children grieving the loss of a loved one. The Grief Center of New Mexico, which provides critical services for children experiencing a death in the family, unveiled its new playground.

Three years ago, capital outlay funding was allotted to create a therapeutic playground and green space for the center. The Executive Director of the Grief Center says the playground helps grieving children express their inner emotions in a positive way that allows for healing.

“Play is really the work of the grieving child. It’s how they figure out what happened, it’s how the share their experiences, it’s how the regulate what is going on in their bodies,” said Executive Director Jade Richardson Bock.

The center has already served more than 600 people so far this year. Bock says its generous donations that keep them going and allow them to help families at no cost.

