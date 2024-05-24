We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Grab a free TV with Samsung's new AI laptop and save $380 — plus other incredible deals today
Beat the madness — Memorial Day savings have already arrived. We've done the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping right now so you can log out and enjoy your long weekend. Today, you don't want to miss this bonkers BOGO Samsung laptop/TV deal: Be among the first to snag the buzz-worthy Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge and you'll get a free 50-inch 4K TV! Seriously, check that out. You can also save on stylish finds like these airy Lululemon Align leggings with a twist for $79 (was $118) and some cool, old-school New Balance sneakers for $70 (was $100). There are hot deals for your indoor and outdoor kitchens too, like this $33 Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker and this BBQ grill that's $80 off. Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on!
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge + 50-Inch Crystal 4K UHD TV$1,350$1,730Save $380
Lululemon Align Asymmetrical-Waist Pant$79$118Save $39
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker$33$43Save $10
Addlon 100-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights$27$46Save $19
PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer, 8-Quart$70$130Save $60
Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill$140$220Save $80
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0$28$38Save $10
Best Choice Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, Set of 2$90$130Save $40
New Balance Classics 997R$70$100Save $30
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$160$220Save $60
First up, we've spotted a bonkers BOGO Samsung laptop/TV deal. Samsung is entering new era with this new Galaxy Book4 Edge, one of Microsoft's buzzy new Copilot Plus PCs. and you can preorder yours now (coming June 18). The slim 14-inch laptop houses Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon X chips — reportedly twice as fast as the old hardware — with the Windows 11 Home OS, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. AI is here, people: The Edge features a brand-new Recall feature to help you find anything you've done on your computer with a simple search command, and you can get live captioning on video calls and other content.
To sweeten the pot, Samsung is throwing in a bonus 50-inch telly, which typically costs $380. This slim, colorful smart TV will make a nice addition to any guest room or rec room.
Check out our favorite Memorial Day 2024 tech deals.
As you float through the day in your lightweight Align pants, you may have a moment of panic: Did I forget to put on pants? But you'll get used to the bliss. The smooth yoga-ready bottoms have an asymmetrical waistline that adds visual interest to the popular Align line. All four colors in sizes 0 to 12 are down to $79 (from $118) in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section.
"They are so flattering and fit perfect!" wrote one devotee. "These are the ones I reach for the most. ... I love my other Aligns but ... I’m not huge on high-waisted, so these are perfect!"
Another agreed: "The cross detailing looks so good. ... They’re buttery soft, thick, and the Nomad color is to die for."
Complete your look with these Memorial Day 2024 fashion deals.
Break the fast faster with this double egg sandwich maker, which cooks up custom creation in just 5 minutes. Right now at Amazon, an on-page coupon brings the price down to just $33 — that's the lowest we've seen it drop this year. Father's Day suggestion: Make him a breakfast sammie and gift the gadget to him straight after. Over 18,600 five-star reviewers praise this breakfast hero.
Say goodbye to stressful mornings and empty morning stomachs" wrote one fan who called it an "indispensable" item. " "The convenience is unparalleled. As someone with a hectic morning routine, this machine has shaved off valuable time in the kitchen. ... The removable parts make cleanup easy, and they're dishwasher-safe, making my mornings even more stress-free. The heating elements work efficiently. It's a far cry from the soggy, uneven results I used to get with my stovetop attempts."
Here are some more of our favorite Memorial Day kitchen deals.
Add some ambiance to your backyard, balcony or porch and turn it into a destination with this set of Edison bulbs. It'll hold up to the elements year-round, thanks to waterproof, shatterproof construction and light up the night just right. Over 6,300 five-star reviewers are basking in the warm glow.
"I bought these for my wedding in a barn and they worked great!" wrote one happy reviewer. "I appreciated that they came packaged with the bulbs in Styrofoam and with extras just in case! ... I’m excited to use these for a long time in my yard, and I’m so happy with how they added to the sweet atmosphere of the barn!"
"Wonderful grade quality," added another. "They have survived through snow, cold, heavy rain, high winds and hot summers."
Check out more of the best Memorial Day 2024 outdoors deals.
Hooray for guiltless pleasures! Get crispy, fried goodness without the regret. The PowerXL Vortex Pro lets you fry up your favorites with little to no oil and serves up to six. You can also bake, broil, reheat and dehydrate (healthy fruit and veggie snacks, anyone?). The 10 presets — including one dedicated to delivering a heap of French fries — eliminate the guesswork.
One impressed cook wrote, "Perfect size for our family of five! Easy to use and clean. Also like that there is a removable shelf if you want to cook more than one item at a time."
Another added: "It has a large basket that is easy to clean since it is well coated. It has a shake cycle that you can turn off and can fit a whole chicken."
Smoke 'em f you got 'em — ribs, chicken, apples, veggies. This little charcoal grill and smoker is great for backyard burger flipping and beyond. The two wheels make it easy to scoot around and there's plenty of workspace on the wood shelf and storage on the lower wire rack.
"This backyard meat cooker is pure awesomeness. I'm no pro chef, but this grill makes me feel like one! It's easy to use and clean, and the results are mouthwatering," gushed one fan.
"We grill or smoke meat and food weekly. It's a way of life.," added another. "One of our favorite things is to smoke meat overnight or all day. The best way to do that is with an grill that has an offset smoker like this."
Hey road-trippers: Your car is going get crumby, sandy even hairy over the long weekend. It's the sign of a good trip! But don't let it stay that way. Plug this No. 1 bestselling car vac into the car lighter and disappear all dirt in a flash. There are attachments to get into those icky cracks and crevices and a dedicated carrying case. Now's the time to grab this handy vacuum: The on-page coupon brings it to the lowest price in months with the coupon.
One thrilled reviewer called it a "godsend" and wrote: "My kids' shoe marks, snack droppings and anything my husband spills are no match for this vacuum! I purchased it after I got my Pacifica and wanted to keep it clean! It reaches all the way into the trunk area and third-row seats with ease! The attachments get deep into the carpet and nooks and crannies of the van! ... It seems to work better than my Shark vacuum or Hoover."
Archie Bunker never thought he'd see the day: Portable recliners, with cupholders and device pockets! Edith gets one too with this two-for-$90 deal (down from $130). The ergonomic, zero-gravity design tilts back to put the body in optimal relaxation position — head cushioned, shoulders back, feet up. The chairs fold up for easy transport.
Nearly 42,000 Amazon shoppers give the duo a perfect five stars. One happy camper wrote: "The steel mesh material of the chairs was also a major plus — it kept us cool on a hot summer day and was surprisingly comfortable to sit on. But the real magic of these chairs was in their zero-gravity reclining feature. With a simple push back, we were able to lie completely flat and feel weightless. It was like floating on a cloud!"
A personal note: These chairs are designed for outdoor use, but I kept one indoors while recovering from major surgery, and it was the only place I could find comfort — I slept in it for a full two weeks. They are that comfortable.
These retro kicks from New Balance have a classic look with all the modern comforts — a lightweight cushioned insole and a flexible rubber outsole. The low-top unisex style is great for shopping trips and all sorts of shenanigans. Right now they're $30 off in this summery sand tone and marked down in other styles as well.
Watch out dirt! There's a fierce Shark on sale. The top-selling upright vacuum with over 64,800 five-star fans (including me) is down to just $150 (was $220). It swivels and swerves like, well, a shark, sucking up dirt, hair and dust from hard floors and rugs. The HEPA filter helps trap it all inside. Whip out the handheld nozzle to attack upholstery, stairs and curtains.
"Pet hair can't hide!" wrote one mega-fan. "I have 20-year-old carpeting so I need to vacuum ... a few times a week to keep it from looking gross. One pass from the new Shark and I was pleasantly horrified with the amount of hair and dander this vacuum extracted from my 'well vacuumed' floors. I get satisfaction from what I call extreme vacuuming, and this machine's strong suction was exponentially more effective than my Bissell. I also noticed immediate relief from my sneezing, which is caused by a mild allergy to dust and mold. ... While the unit is a little heavier than my old machine, the swivel and remarkable pickup more than makes up for it."
Another swooned: "It has sucked up pet 'glitter' I never even saw before on furniture. It's taken up my daughter's Rapunzel-like hair that was caught down in the creases of my couch. It has sucked up dust I didn't even know I had!! I'm pretty sure this vacuum loves me back."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.