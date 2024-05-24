Grab a free TV with Samsung's new AI laptop and save $380 — plus other incredible deals today

As you float through the day in your lightweight Align pants, you may have a moment of panic: Did I forget to put on pants? But you'll get used to the bliss. The smooth yoga-ready bottoms have an asymmetrical waistline that adds visual interest to the popular Align line. All four colors in sizes 0 to 12 are down to $79 (from $118) in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section.

"They are so flattering and fit perfect!" wrote one devotee. "These are the ones I reach for the most. ... I love my other Aligns but ... I’m not huge on high-waisted, so these are perfect!"

Another agreed: "The cross detailing looks so good. ... They’re buttery soft, thick, and the Nomad color is to die for."

