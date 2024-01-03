Got a favorite mug? Starbucks customers can now use their own personal cups with purchases

Got a favorite cup from home? Starting Wednesday, Jan. 3, you can use it at any Starbucks in the U.S. or Canada.

The national coffee chain announced it would become the first national coffeehouse in the country to offer customers the option to use their own personal cup when they make a mobile order and the first in Canada to offer the option through a mobile order for all drinks and sizes.

How can I use my own personal cup at Starbucks?

Customers in the U.S. and Canada can use their own clean personal cup when ordering in a café, in a drive-thru or when ordering ahead with the Starbucks app, according to the store's website.

Customers at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada who use their own cup will receive a 10 cent discount on their beverage and Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. will receive 25 Bonus Stars, the company said.

The rewards offer is valid at participating stores on in-store, drive-thru, or in-app beverage purchases only with a maximum of three per day.

How does it work in a Starbucks café?

In a café, tell a barista you brought your own cup and hand it to them when ordering. Customers choosing to sit and stay in a café can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup at most stores, the company said.

How does it work in a Starbucks drive-thru?

In the drive-thru, let a barista know you brought your own cup when ordering.

At the pickup window, a barista will collect your cup without a lid using a "contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety," the company said. The beverage will be returned the same way.

How does it work ordering through the Starbucks app?

When ordering through the app, click “Customization” and then select “Personal Cup” in the customization menu before ordering.

When you arrive to the store, bring your personal cup without a lid to a barista at the pickup area. The barista will hand the beverage back in a "contactless vessel," the company said.

What beverages can customers order in their personal cup?

All Starbucks standard size options (Short, Tall, Grande, Venti) either hot, iced or blended are eligible to be ordered in a personal cup.

How do baristas make sure you get the correct cup?

Starbucks said its baristas will make drinks using a "new, custom beverage craft smallware" before pouring drinks into customers’ personal cup.

What kind of cup can I use?

Customers can use any personal cup as long as it's clean. Baristas will not clean cups for customers, the company said.

Will I be able to use a personal cup at all Starbucks locations?

Customers should ask a baristas if the option is available. Participation by licensed Starbucks locations like grocery stores may vary.

Why is Starbucks allowing customers to use personal cups?

According to Consumer Affairs, the coffee chain previously encouraged customers to get coffee orders in a Starbucks-brand reusable cup, in exchange for a small discount. The COVID-19 pandemic halted that policy.

After a pilot program, Starbucks is actively promoting its policy of encouraging reusable cups, including for mobile orders.

Starbucks said the milestone helps achieve a goal the company set in 2022 to make it easier for customers to use reusable cups and allow the chain to reduce cup waste sent to landfills.

