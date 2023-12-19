Starbucks for Life: How to play the annual holiday sweepstakes for free coffee in Delaware
Grab your reusable travel mug, because you could be the next person to win free Starbucks for decades to come.
This is the 10th year the coffee giant has offered its Starbucks for Life holiday promotion. People can play a game online to win an instant prize, or be entered into a sweepstakes to get a free coffee every day for the next 30 years.
We can't offer you tips to win the elusive prize, but we can tell you how to play the game. Here's what to do if you want your name thrown into the hat for Starbucks for Life.
What is Starbucks for Life?
Starbucks for Life is an annual holiday promotion where adult U.S. residents can play for a chance to win free coffee for life, or other small daily prizes. This year, the promotion runs Nov. 28 through Dec. 31.
Players each day can go online and shake a virtual snow globe to reveal game pieces. You'll need three game pieces from a certain category to win that prize, and only a limited number of winners are out there. Prizes include:
Starbucks for Life (five winners).
Starbucks for a month (170 winners).
1,000 bonus stars for your Starbucks rewards account (2,750 winners).
100 bonus stars (82,500 winners).
$50 Starbucks gift card (20,000 winners).
$25 Starbucks gift card (50,000 winners).
$1,000 Delta gift card (50 winners).
Moccamaster grinder and custom brewer (100 winners).
Starbucks Stanley tumbler (1,400 winners).
Starbucks for Life socks (800 winners).
Starbucks for Life ornament (5,000 winners).
Only five people will win the grand prize. It's technically not for your entire life, but your credit will last 30 years.
How do I play Starbucks for Life?
Those 18 and older can play the Starbucks for Life sweepstakes. Go to www.starbucksforlife.com and create or use an existing rewards account. You'll receive a free game play for registering.
Click on the virtual snow globe to "shake" it, and you'll be dispensed a rare game piece for one of the aforementioned prizes.
You'll receive two free shakes on the snow globe every Monday.
If I win, will I actually get free Starbucks for Life?
No, the name is misleading. According to the official rules, winners will have access to a daily credit for a free food or beverage menu item for 30 years.
Where to find Starbucks in and around Delaware
Target Brandywine, 1050 Brandywine Parkway, Brandywine Hundred
Concord Pike North Wilmington, 4125 Concord Pike, Talleyville
Greenville Powder Mill Square, 3828 Kennett Pike, Greenville
Wilmington Nemours Building, 1007 N. Orange St., Wilmington
627 Market St., Wilmington
201 N. Walnut St., Wilmington
329 Justison St., Wilmington
6280 Limestone Road, Hockessin
Acme Pike Creek, 4720 Limestone Road, Pike Creek
Windsor Plaza, 2209 Farrand Drive, Milltown
Target, 3140 Kirkwood Highway, Prices Corner
JP Morgan Stanton, 500 Stanton Christiana Road, Stanton
Delaware Turnpike & New Castle, 2160 New Castle Ave., New Castle
University of Delaware, 141 E. Main St., Newark
Acme Newark, 100 Suburban Drive, Newark
Delaware Biden Welcome Center, 530 JFK Memorial Highway, Newark
Christiania Mall — Macy's, 132 Christiania Mall, Christiana
Target Christiania, 800 Christiania Mall, Christiana
Christiania Fashion Center, 3240 Fashion Center Blvd., Christiana
Hares Corner, 27 Christiania Road, near New Castle
Eden Square, 200 Eden Circle, Bear
Glasgow, 2470 Pulaski Highway, Glasgow
Safeway Newark, 2400 Peoples Plaza, Glasgow
Westown Town Centre, 1004 E. Bunker Hill Road, Middletown
Middletown Crossing, 454 E. Main St., Middletown
1350 S. DuPont Blvd., Smyrna
1481 N. DuPont Highway, Dover
30 DuPont Highway, Dover
Target Dover, 148 John Hunn Brown Road, Dover
Safeway Dover, 190 John Hunn Brown Road, Dover
4009 S. John Hunn Brown Road, Dover
616 N. DuPont Blvd., Milford
201 College Park Lane, Georgetown
23481 N. Sussex Highway, Seaford
Acme Rehoboth Beach, 18578 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
19946 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
301 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach
Giant Long Neck, 25939 John J. Williams Highway, Long Neck
28662 DuPont Blvd., Millsboro
Giants Millville, 38069 Town Center Drive, Millville
Harris Teeter Selbyville, 31221 American Parkway, Selbyville
State Line Plaza, 38670 Sussex Highway, Delmar
2425 N. Salisbury Road, Salisbury, Maryland
1111 S. Salisbury Blvd., Maryland
53001 123rd and Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland
Quality Inn Boardwalk, 1610 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, Maryland
12911 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Maryland
