Starbucks for Life: How to play the annual holiday sweepstakes for free coffee in Delaware

Grab your reusable travel mug, because you could be the next person to win free Starbucks for decades to come.

This is the 10th year the coffee giant has offered its Starbucks for Life holiday promotion. People can play a game online to win an instant prize, or be entered into a sweepstakes to get a free coffee every day for the next 30 years.

We can't offer you tips to win the elusive prize, but we can tell you how to play the game. Here's what to do if you want your name thrown into the hat for Starbucks for Life.

What is Starbucks for Life?

Starbucks for Life is an annual holiday promotion where adult U.S. residents can play for a chance to win free coffee for life, or other small daily prizes. This year, the promotion runs Nov. 28 through Dec. 31.

Players each day can go online and shake a virtual snow globe to reveal game pieces. You'll need three game pieces from a certain category to win that prize, and only a limited number of winners are out there. Prizes include:

Starbucks for Life (five winners).

Starbucks for a month (170 winners).

1,000 bonus stars for your Starbucks rewards account (2,750 winners).

100 bonus stars (82,500 winners).

$50 Starbucks gift card (20,000 winners).

$25 Starbucks gift card (50,000 winners).

$1,000 Delta gift card (50 winners).

Moccamaster grinder and custom brewer (100 winners).

Starbucks Stanley tumbler (1,400 winners).

Starbucks for Life socks (800 winners).

Starbucks for Life ornament (5,000 winners).

Only five people will win the grand prize. It's technically not for your entire life, but your credit will last 30 years.

How do I play Starbucks for Life?

Those 18 and older can play the Starbucks for Life sweepstakes. Go to www.starbucksforlife.com and create or use an existing rewards account. You'll receive a free game play for registering.

Click on the virtual snow globe to "shake" it, and you'll be dispensed a rare game piece for one of the aforementioned prizes.

You'll receive two free shakes on the snow globe every Monday.

If I win, will I actually get free Starbucks for Life?

No, the name is misleading. According to the official rules, winners will have access to a daily credit for a free food or beverage menu item for 30 years.

Where to find Starbucks in and around Delaware

Target Brandywine, 1050 Brandywine Parkway, Brandywine Hundred

Concord Pike North Wilmington, 4125 Concord Pike, Talleyville

Greenville Powder Mill Square, 3828 Kennett Pike, Greenville

Wilmington Nemours Building, 1007 N. Orange St., Wilmington

627 Market St., Wilmington

201 N. Walnut St., Wilmington

329 Justison St., Wilmington

6280 Limestone Road, Hockessin

Acme Pike Creek, 4720 Limestone Road, Pike Creek

Windsor Plaza, 2209 Farrand Drive, Milltown

Target, 3140 Kirkwood Highway, Prices Corner

JP Morgan Stanton, 500 Stanton Christiana Road, Stanton

Delaware Turnpike & New Castle, 2160 New Castle Ave., New Castle

University of Delaware, 141 E. Main St., Newark

Acme Newark, 100 Suburban Drive, Newark

Delaware Biden Welcome Center, 530 JFK Memorial Highway, Newark

Christiania Mall — Macy's, 132 Christiania Mall, Christiana

Target Christiania, 800 Christiania Mall, Christiana

Christiania Fashion Center, 3240 Fashion Center Blvd., Christiana

Hares Corner, 27 Christiania Road, near New Castle

Eden Square, 200 Eden Circle, Bear

Glasgow, 2470 Pulaski Highway, Glasgow

Safeway Newark, 2400 Peoples Plaza, Glasgow

Westown Town Centre, 1004 E. Bunker Hill Road, Middletown

Middletown Crossing, 454 E. Main St., Middletown

1350 S. DuPont Blvd., Smyrna

1481 N. DuPont Highway, Dover

30 DuPont Highway, Dover

Target Dover, 148 John Hunn Brown Road, Dover

Safeway Dover, 190 John Hunn Brown Road, Dover

4009 S. John Hunn Brown Road, Dover

616 N. DuPont Blvd., Milford

201 College Park Lane, Georgetown

23481 N. Sussex Highway, Seaford

Acme Rehoboth Beach, 18578 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

19946 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

301 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

Giant Long Neck, 25939 John J. Williams Highway, Long Neck

28662 DuPont Blvd., Millsboro

Giants Millville, 38069 Town Center Drive, Millville

Harris Teeter Selbyville, 31221 American Parkway, Selbyville

State Line Plaza, 38670 Sussex Highway, Delmar

2425 N. Salisbury Road, Salisbury, Maryland

1111 S. Salisbury Blvd., Maryland

53001 123rd and Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland

Quality Inn Boardwalk, 1610 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, Maryland

12911 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Maryland

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: When does Starbucks for Life end? How to play sweepstakes in Delaware