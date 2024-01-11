Girls Scout cookies are back. Which ones are being sold in Delaware

They're back!

They're returning to grocery stores and street corners and they might just be knocking on your door. And if you miss them at all of those locations, you can go online or find a co-worker with a daughter.

The Girl Scouts cookie season has started and the young ladies will be all over Delaware selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs and Trefoils.

How can I buy Girl Scout cookies?

The easiest way to buy Girl Scout cookies is to know a Girl Scout and purchase the cookies from her. If you don't know a Girl Scout or the parents of a Girl Scout, go to the Girl Scout Cookie Finder and enter your zip code. A list of Girl Scout cookie booths will appear. You can also contact the Girl Scouts of Chesapeake Bay at (302) 456-7150 or go to its website.

You can also purchase Girl Scout Cookies online. starting Feb. 16 by visiting girlscoutcookies.org and clicking on the Find Cookies! search box.

Girl Scout Cookie 2024 lineup for Delaware

The 2024 lineup for Delaware features nine cookies including traditional favorites like Thin Mints, Adventurefuls and Samoas. Here's the full list of cookies that will be available in the First State. Cookie descriptions are courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Chesapeake Bay website.

Adventurefuls: Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt

Samoas: Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes

Do-si-dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling

Girl Scout S'mores: Crunch graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling

Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages

Tagalongs: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

Thin Mints: Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating

Toffee-tastic: Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits

Trefoils: Shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe

Are there other type of Girl Scout cookies?

Three types of cookies will not be sold in Delaware. However, they may be available in other states or online after Feb. 16.

Caramel Chocolate Chip: Chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt

Toast-Yay!: Toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing

Lemonades: Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing

Why is Raspberry Rally missing from the list?

Raspberry Rally was introduced last year and was the first cookie to be offered exclusively online with direct shipment in an attempt to "enhance girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills," Girls Scouts of the USA announced last year.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties,” Girl Scouts of the USA shared with CNN.

Raspberry Rally cookies were an instant success, selling out in a matter of hours. It didn't take long for boxes to end up on eBay, the third-party e-commerce site listed at about four times the price.

Should I buy Girl Scout cookies from a third-party website?

Girls Scouts of America suggests not buying cookies on third-party sites like eBay and Amazon. Girl Scouts of the USA, Girls Scouts of Chesapeake Bay, and licensed cookie bakers cannot guarantee the freshness or integrity of cookies bought through unauthorized sites.

Which Girl Scout Cookies are gluten-free?

According to the Girls Scouts website, the only gluten-free cookie being sold in Delaware is the Toffee-tastic. If you can purchase them online or in another state, the Caramel Chocolate Chip is also gluten-free.

Are Girl Scout Cookies kosher and halal certified?

Yes, the cookies are made following Jewish dietary laws and Islamic law.

Should people with diabetes buy or consume Girl Scout Cookies?

According to the Girl Scouts website, consumers concerned about sugar intake are encouraged to discuss dietary options with a doctor or registered dietitian.

What are the best-selling Girl Scout Cookies?

According to the Girls Scouts website, the best-selling cookies are:

Thin Mints Samoas Tagalongs Adventurefuls Do-si-dos

Amaris Encinas contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Which Girls Scout cookies are in Delaware. How can I buy them?