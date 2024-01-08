Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity combo is back at IHOP. Here's where to get it in Delaware

Feeling a little nostalgic and hungry? The International House of Pancakes has something special for you.

IHOP announced Monday it's kicking off the year with the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Extravaganza for a limited time.

The breakfast combo, which was first introduced in the 1980s, combines your choice of fruit-topped buttermilk pancakes, waffles, french toast or crepes with two eggs and either two sausage links or two bacon stripes. The fruit toppings include strawberry, blueberry compote, seasonal mixed berry and cinnamon apple.

“Currently, over 80 percent of orders at IHOP are customized by our guests," said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer for IHOP. "As we continue to evolve our menu to focus on what our guests want, we are focusing on the importance of delivering quality, crave-able options like the expansion of our classic Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity to offer even more value options across day parts.”

The retro breakfast will cost $7. In addition, from Monday, Jan. 8 through Monday, Feb. 19 you can earn PanCoins through the International Bank of Pancakes digital rewards program for ordering the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity combos. Customers ordering two combos will receive 10 bonus Pancoins. Customers ordering four combos will receive 25 PanCoins.

Where is IHOP located in Delaware?

2001 Concord Pike, Wilmington

148 N. Dupont Hwy, New Castle

2644 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark

21 S. Little Creek Road, Dover

496 Middletown Warwick Road, Middletown

240 Foxhunt Dr., Bear

22812 Sussex Hwy, Seaford

36670 Bayside Outlet Dr., Rehoboth Beach

Krispy Kreme has a Biscoff doughnuts

Krispy Kreme and Biscoff partner on new Biscoff collection to give fans even more of what they love to kick off the new year, including two all-new Biscoff doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is bringing back Biscoff doughnuts starting Monday.

Beginning Jan. 8 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy the new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut and Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut, along with the return of the popular Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut introduced last year.

“Our fans loved when last year’s Biscoff doughnuts landed for the first time in the U.S., so we had to bring back Biscoff and make every bite even better,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a release. “These doughnuts have even more Biscoff cookie crunch, more Biscoff cookie butter and more deliciousness. Biscoff is back at Krispy Kreme!”

Here's a look at the doughnuts Krispy Kreme is adding to the menu:

Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, topped with Biscoff Cookie crumble and Biscoff Cookie Butter drizzle.

Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing topped with Biscoff Cookie Butter buttercream dollop and Biscoff Cookie crumble.

Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.

Krispy Kreme is located at 114 N. Dupont Hwy in New Castle.

