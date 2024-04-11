Gettysburg among the best small towns in the Northeast: USA TODAY readers

A national destination and the site of one of the most historic battles in American history was named by USA Today readers as one of the 10 Best small towns in the northeast.

Gettysburg, the county seat of Adams County, ranked number 10 in the rankings, which noted the historical significance of the town along with the captivating downtown full of shops, eateries and other experiences.

Among those unique Gettysburg experiences, three Gettysburg-area museums were also named as some of the best small town and children's museums across the United States for 2024.

Several other small towns in Pennsylvania made the list, including Sewickley, Wellsboro and Ohiopyle.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the very best in travel, food + drink, and lifestyle. Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of relevant industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and businesses across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet these nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public. 10Best readers are allowed to vote once per day per award category for a period of four weeks. Winners are announced on 10best.com and promoted across the USA TODAY Network and through Gannett Media partners

