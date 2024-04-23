‘Gentle giant’ pup up for adoption will steal your heart and couch. Meet Bazooka Joe

Fear not — while this pup up for adoption in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, may look a tad scary thanks to his ginormous size, he’s nothing but a cuddle bunny looking for a family to love on him.

Meet Bazooka Joe, a beautiful pup that has been at the Humane Society of Cambria County since March, an April 22 Facebook post said. And he’s been nothing but a sweetheart with a ridiculously cool name.

“Bazooka Joe is a gentle giant with a giant heart! At just 2 years old, Bazooka Joe stands almost as tall as the average man when on his hind legs,” the post says. “He can be extremely intimidating because of his size, but this big boy is ready to steal your heart, your treats and your couch!”

Like big dogs, Joe believes he’s a lap dog and adores attention. The post gives a caveat, however.

“He can also get his playful times, but still doesn’t know his own strength. Bazooka Joe seems to do great with more submissive dogs, so we would consider him to be dog selective.”

According to the shelter, Joe came in as a stray, so they’re unsure what exactly his breed is and may have “a little bit of everything in him,” they mentioned in a comment.

“He is a large dog at just under 90 pounds and has a lot of dominant features such as a Cane Corso and/or Cur. But again, not 100% sure. We believe with a lot of space (due to his size) Bazooka Joe would be a great indoor dog that would spend his days taking up all of your couch space.”

More information on Joe can be found here.

Cambria County is about an 80-mile drive east from Pittsburgh.

