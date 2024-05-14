‘Gentle’ 3-legged dog needs home after being left at Florida shelter. ‘Her heart aches’

A “gentle” three-legged dog was left at a Florida shelter — and still needs a home.

“She longs for the comfort of a loving home where she can find solace and companionship once again,” the Halifax Humane Society wrote May 8 on Facebook. “(Mikayla) may have lost a leg, but she hasn’t lost her zest for life or her ability to love unconditionally.”

Mikayla, whose name was spelled Mykala on social media, is ready for her next chapter after her previous owner experienced personal issues and surrendered her in March. While the owner didn’t say how Mikayla lost her front right leg, she arrived at the shelter with another three-legged dog. That pup, Coco, was soon adopted, leaving Mikayla behind, the shelter told McClatchy News in an email.

“This brave three-legged beauty found herself at the shelter after losing her beloved owner and loyal canine sister,” the humane society wrote. “While her heart aches from the loss, (Mikayla’s) gentle soul still radiates warmth and affection.”

The animal organization, located in Daytona Beach, describes Mikayla as a roughly 4-year-old German shepherd mix who loves cuddling and going on walks. The loyal pup was struggling in the shelter environment and has been living in a foster home.

“Although she appears quiet and reserved in her kennel, she is actually very affectionate and loving once she is out of it,” the shelter wrote.

As of May 13, Mikayla was still available for adoption. More details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at halifaxhumanesociety.org.

“(Mikayla’s) gentle nature makes her a perfect fit for a family looking to welcome a furry friend who knows the true meaning of resilience and love,” the shelter wrote, adding that she has a “wagging tail and hopeful eyes” that “speak volumes about her resilient spirit.”

