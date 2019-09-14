Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade release limited-edition T-shirts to support LGBTQ youth

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union are supporting the LGBTQ community with a limited-edition T-shirt that's raising money for GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network).

On Friday, the couple announced their collaboration with the clothing company and a huge donation to the nonprofit that promotes LGBTQ inclusion for kids in grades K-12. The T-shirts, which read, “Please remain inclusive and dedicated 2 equality,” sell for $35 on the YnGDNA website.

Video: Dwyane Wade Supporting Son After Pride Parade

"S/O to @yngdna for these Please Remain Inclusive & Dedicated to Equality tees‼" Wade wrote on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a photo of himself, Union, sons Zion 12, and Zaire 17, and nephew Dahveon Morris, 18. (Wade’s 5-year-old son Xavier and Union and Wade’s daughter Kaavia, almost 10 months old, sat out the photo shoot).

"We are donating 50% of the proceeds to GLSEN as well as a 50 thousand dollar donation on behalf of our family‼️ #wesupporteachotherwithpride"

"As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society," wrote Union, sharing the same photo, on Instagram and Twitter. "We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform."

As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform. pic.twitter.com/Lm0c4oZrLY — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 13, 2019

"GLSEN is honored and humbled by the Wade family’s gift, and so tremendously grateful for their support in the hard work ahead to ensure that all LGBTQ students and youth feel safe, accepted and included at school,” Eliza Byard, executive director of GLSEN, said in a statement sent to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The couple made headlines this spring when Union and Zion's mother, Siovaughn Funches, joined the boy on a float in the Miami Beach gay pride parade.

"We support each other with Pride!" Wade wrote on Instagram Stories.

In June, after positive and negative reactions to the image, Wade told Variety, "I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes with it. It’s my job to be their role model, to be the voice in my kids’ lives to let them know that you can conquer the world and you have the support of your father and the support of your family every step of the way, so go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and support you all the way."

