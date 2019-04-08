Gabrielle Union cheers on Dwyane Wade's son at gay pride parade

Gabrielle Union cheered on her stepson with Dwyane Wade at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union spent her Sunday at the Miami Beach Pride Parade, where she had a blast supporting one of the stepsons she shares with husband Dwyane Wade.

The actress was there to ride alongside Wade’s 11-year-old son, Zion, whose mom is Wade’s ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches, on a float in the parade. The two were joined at the event by Wade’s older son, 17-year-old Zaire, and baby daughter Kaavia, who was born in November. (The NBA star has a third son, Xavier, born to ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer in 2013.)

View photos Gabrielle Union attends the Miami Pride Parade with Zion. (Photo: Gabrielle Union via Instagram) More

She captioned one photo, “We stan a supportive mama. We support each other with Pride!”

Although Wade, who plays for the Miami Heat, had a game in Toronto, he still made time to share updates about his family’s day. He noted that Zion had his own “cheering section.”

View photos Dwyane Wade supported his son from Toronto. (Photo: Dwyane Wade via Instagram) More