Gabrielle Union cheers on Dwyane Wade's son at gay pride parade

    Gabrielle Union cheered on her stepson with Dwyane Wade at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

    Gabrielle Union spent her Sunday at the Miami Beach Pride Parade, where she had a blast supporting one of the stepsons she shares with husband Dwyane Wade.

    The actress was there to ride alongside Wade’s 11-year-old son, Zion, whose mom is Wade’s ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches, on a float in the parade. The two were joined at the event by Wade’s older son, 17-year-old Zaire, and baby daughter Kaavia, who was born in November. (The NBA star has a third son, Xavier, born to ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer in 2013.)

    Gabrielle Union attends the Miami Pride Parade with Zion. (Photo: Gabrielle Union via Instagram)

    She captioned one photo, “We stan a supportive mama. We support each other with Pride!”

    Although Wade, who plays for the Miami Heat, had a game in Toronto, he still made time to share updates about his family’s day. He noted that Zion had his own “cheering section.”

    Dwyane Wade supported his son from Toronto. (Photo: Dwyane Wade via Instagram)
    Wade's family is tight. Brothers Zaire and Zion strike a pose. (Photo: Dwyane Wade via Instagram)

    Union also captured a sweet moment between Zaire and Kaavia, who obviously have a close relationship. Both Zaire and Zion live with Wade and Union.

    Baby Kaavia is a hit with Wade's sons. (Photo: Gabrielle Union via Instagram)

    “Marrying into a family of three boys and becoming a stepmother to three kids has just sort of been an extension to how I was raised,” Union told People in 2015. “The more, the merrier! Everyone counts. Everyone has a space.”

    She added, “We family with love, like a lot of cheesy love. And that works for us.”

