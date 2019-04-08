Gabrielle Union cheers on Dwyane Wade's son at gay pride parade

Gabrielle Union spent her Sunday at the Miami Beach Pride Parade, where she had a blast supporting one of the stepsons she shares with husband Dwyane Wade.
The actress was there to ride alongside Wade’s 11-year-old son, Zion, whose mom is Wade’s ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches, on a float in the parade. The two were joined at the event by Wade’s older son, 17-year-old Zaire, and baby daughter Kaavia, who was born in November. (The NBA star has a third son, Xavier, born to ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer in 2013.)
She captioned one photo, “We stan a supportive mama. We support each other with Pride!”
Although Wade, who plays for the Miami Heat, had a game in Toronto, he still made time to share updates about his family’s day. He noted that Zion had his own “cheering section.”
Union also captured a sweet moment between Zaire and Kaavia, who obviously have a close relationship. Both Zaire and Zion live with Wade and Union.
“Marrying into a family of three boys and becoming a stepmother to three kids has just sort of been an extension to how I was raised,” Union told People in 2015. “The more, the merrier! Everyone counts. Everyone has a space.”
She added, “We family with love, like a lot of cheesy love. And that works for us.”
