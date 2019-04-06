    Former 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Isaiah Washington cheers Trump while calling out Obama

    Actor Isaiah Washington visited the Trump White House this week. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

    Actor Isaiah Washington visited the White House to celebrate the passage of historic prison reforms this week.

    The former Grey’s Anatomy cast member wrote about his excitement and lauded President Donald Trump’s support of the bipartisan First Step Act on social media. At the same time, he called out President Barack Obama for failing to give him “any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda.”

    Washington documented his trip to D.C., noting in one post that it had been a while since he’d been to the White House. He said that he’s never identified himself as a Democrat or a Republican, but some who will work with anyone “as long as things get done.

    His words sparked much debate about Trump’s track record on criminal justice, including reminders of his insistence that the black and Latino young men involved in the infamous Central Park Five case were guilty, even after DNA evidence proved they were not.

    In another tweet, Washington addressed allegations that he’s anti-gay. In 2007, he was fired from Grey’s Anatomy after using a homophobic slur in the press room at the 2007 Golden Globes. He was addressing reports that he’d used the term to refer to co-star T.R. Knight on the set of the hospital drama.

    He also urged voters to learn more about the new legislation, which he believes to be better than what Obama’s administration wanted.

    After leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Washington appeared on the first four seasons of the CW post-apocalyptic drama The 100. He returned to the Shonda Rimes show to mixed reactions in 2014, so his character could tie things up with Sandra Oh’s character before she checked out of Seattle Grace.

