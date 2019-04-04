Slash's iconic black hats expected to fetch big bucks at auction

Slash just wouldn’t be Slash without his iconic black hats.
Now several of the toppers, along with many other items that once belonged to the famed Guns N’ Roses guitarist, are going up for sale. All of it is from the collection of Slash (real name: Saul Hudson) and Perla Hudson, who was married to the rocker from 2001 to 2014. (They share two teenage sons, London and Cash.)
The items will be exhibited for the public at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City’s Times Square from May 13 to 17. Those who want to make a bid can do so either in person or through the Julien’s Auctions website on May 17-18.
The hats that Slash has worn while jamming onstage to “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “November Rain” and more hits from his collaboration with Axl Rose and company are expected to go for hundreds of dollars each.
It’s estimated that a felt top hat, featuring drawings by Slash himself, will sell for $600.
A custom bowler hat that Slash wore in 2010 will likely go for $1,200, according to pre-auction estimates.
Slash has such a thing for hats that his bride even wore a tiny hat as part of her veil at the couple’s 2001 wedding, and it’s also on the block.
Hats aren’t the only Slash apparel available: pants, boots and leather jackets are part of the auction, too.
Slash’s other belongings in the sale include the Moonman that he took home from the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards for his Best New Artist in a Video performance in the Guns N’ Roses hit “Welcome to the Jungle.” It’s expected to bring in up to $15,000 — more than almost all of the other merchandise.
Whatever the final count of the proceeds, a portion will go toward Youth Emerging Stronger, a charity supporting homeless and foster youth in Los Angeles, Calif.
Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:
Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath reveals that he's losing his hearing
Laura Dern on her 'badass' character in 'Jurassic Park': 'Ellie is forever alive in my heart'
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.