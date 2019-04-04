Slash's iconic black hats expected to fetch big bucks at auction

Slash performs wearing one of his signature hats on Oct. 20, 2012, in Paris. (Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)

Slash just wouldn’t be Slash without his iconic black hats.

Now several of the toppers, along with many other items that once belonged to the famed Guns N’ Roses guitarist, are going up for sale. All of it is from the collection of Slash (real name: Saul Hudson) and Perla Hudson, who was married to the rocker from 2001 to 2014. (They share two teenage sons, London and Cash.)

The items will be exhibited for the public at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City’s Times Square from May 13 to 17. Those who want to make a bid can do so either in person or through the Julien’s Auctions website on May 17-18.

The hats that Slash has worn while jamming onstage to “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “November Rain” and more hits from his collaboration with Axl Rose and company are expected to go for hundreds of dollars each.

Slash drew on this top hat with a silver marker pen. (Photo: Julien's Auctions)

It’s estimated that a felt top hat, featuring drawings by Slash himself, will sell for $600.

A custom bowler hat that Slash wore in 2010 will likely go for $1,200, according to pre-auction estimates.

This bowler hat is estimated at $1,200. (Photo: Julien's Auctions)

Slash has such a thing for hats that his bride even wore a tiny hat as part of her veil at the couple’s 2001 wedding, and it’s also on the block.

The veil Perla wore when marrying Slash is up for auction, estimated to sell for $600. (Photo: Julien's Auctions)

Hats aren’t the only Slash apparel available: pants, boots and leather jackets are part of the auction, too.

This trio of Slash's pants shows off Slash's rock 'n' roll style. (Photo: Julien's Auctions)




