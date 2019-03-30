'The View' book: The juiciest allegations to emerge

Jenny McCarthy, Barbara Walters, Rosie O'Donnell, Sherri Shepherd and Whoopi Goldberg had some behind-the-scenes drama on The View, according to a new book. (Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

The new book on The View is living up to its title, and it hasn’t even been released yet.

Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, written by Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh, has put many past and a couple of current hosts from the ABC talk show back in the spotlight.

Here are some of the juiciest claims in its pages:

McCarthy told the author of the book that working with Walters wasn’t exactly easy.

“You know the movie Mommie Dearest? I remember as a child watching that movie and going, ‘Holy cow!’ I’ve never seen a woman yell like that before until I worked with Barbara Walters.”

McCarthy accused her former boss of constantly evaluating her wardrobe, publicly accusing her of flushing a tampon and generally making it her most memorable year in show business. However, she said some of the credit goes to the power struggle that went on between Walters and Goldberg over who would moderate each show.

O’Donnell shared the table with Hasselbeck and admitted that she’d had romantic feelings for her co-star. More controversial was her comment that, “there were underlying lesbian undertones on both parts.”

Hasselbeck took issue with the idea that she’d had a crush on her co-star and addressed the subject during an appearance on, of course, The View, while promoting her new book, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith and Freedom.

“I think what she said was reckless, untrue and not only insulting, disturbing, when it comes to how she felt about somebody in the workplace,” Hasselbeck said. “If you replace what Rosie said and you take her name out and you put in Ruben or Robert, then we would be in a situation where you would see the objectification of a woman in the workplace. And that’s disturbing because where we may be really against that when it comes from a man to a woman, you don’t get a pass because you’re a lesbian objectifying a woman in the workplace. You just don’t.”

Shepherd was broke and didn’t know how much she should ask for when she was offered a hosting gig on the talker in 2007, so O’Donnell, who had already left the show, told her how much the other women were earning. Shepherd said the original offer was “hugely, grossly low.”

“Rosie was amazing,” Shepherd said. “She said to me, ‘This is what I made. this is what Joy makes, this is what Elisabeth makes.’ They had offered me a salary that was lower than Elisabeth. Rosie said, ‘You’re an established actress. Go back and counter with this amount!’ They came up.”

On a 2006 episode of the show, the hosts were discussing the morning-after pill, when the politically conservative Hasselbeck said, “I believe that life begins at the moment of conception.”

And then Walters stopped her.

During a commercial, Hasselbeck ranted about what had happened to co-host Joy Behar. “What the f**k! I don’t even swear. She has me swearing. This woman is driving me nuts,” Hasselbeck is quoted as saying. “I’m not going back. I can’t do the show like this. She just reprimanded me, and she knew exactly what she was doing. Goodbye! I’m off. Read about that in the New York f ***king Post!”

Of course, Hasselbeck did return as a co-host, although she left the show for good in 2013.