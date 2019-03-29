Jon Bon Jovi says these are the songs you should listen to while drinking his Hampton Water rosé

Jon Bon Jovi and son Jesse Bongiovi celebrate the L.A. launch of their Hampton Water wine. (Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hampton Water)

Jon Bon Jovi has the perfect soundtrack to listen to while sipping on Hampton Water, the wine that he and his son, 24-year-old Jesse Bongiovi, released last year to great acclaim from no less than Wine Spectator magazine, which ranked it higher than any other rosé on its list of Top 100 Wines of 2018.

“You know, you start with something like ‘It’s My Life,’” the rocker told Yahoo Entertainment at a star-studded party at the Jeremy in West Hollywood to celebrate the wine’s arrival at California stores and restaurants. “Then you keep drinking and it leads you to ‘Bad Medicine.’ At the end of the night, you’re laying down in a ‘Bed of Roses.’”

The wine is named after the home that Bon Jovi’s family shares in the Hamptons, where they often drink rosé. They teamed up with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, after Jesse and his college roommate, Ali Thomas, hatched the idea for the company.

Bon Jovi said the accolades for Hampton Water mean “everything.”

“This isn’t a celebrity brand of wine,” Bon Jovi said. “This is our family business and the credibility, it means more than anything. We didn’t get into this to make a buck. We really wanted to make sure that we had a business. A master sommelier in Dallas said the words I’ve been pushing like a bumper sticker: ‘It’s a no apologies wine.’ And that was from a master sommelier. There was no excuses for it. It was just, this is a good wine. End of story.”

Father and son said they’ve enjoyed working together.

“I’m thoroughly impressed with Jesse,” Bon Jovi said. “I’d happily work for him if I didn’t already work for him. He’s been a great boss. He leads by example. He and Ali work very hard, so it’s been a joy.”