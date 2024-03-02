Fun Easter Basket Stuffers That Go Beyond Chocolate Bunnies and Jellybeans



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Friendly reminder to all the bunnies out there: Easter is coming early this year (Sunday, March 31), so it’s probably about time to start thinking about stocking your kiddos’ baskets and basket stuffers. Yes, I know: it feels like we just got through the holidays, but try not to let the planning stress you out. After all, compared to Christmas and even Thanksgiving, Easter is kind of a cakewalk, if for nothing else the fact that the days are getting brighter and the weather is getting warmer and we can take comfort in knowing, in just a few short weeks, spring will well and truly be at our doorsteps.



Also, who doesn’t love baskets of candy, cute pastel outfits, egg hunts (can we say “low-effort, built-in activity to keep the kids occupied?), and, again, we cannot stress this enough: the candy? Now, sure, you know the basics of an Easter basket: a chocolate bunny, Cadbury Cream eggs, jellybeans, and marshmallow Peeps are a must. But… what else? It can be hard to come up with ideas off the dome, which is why we’ve done the thinking for you.



We’ve included an assortment of 30 Easter and spring-themed gifts for kids of all ages, from babies to grade school, and we’re confident your little spring chicks are going to love them.

Soft Beaded Jump Ropes

Get your kiddo up and moving with another classic toy. This set comes with three, so it’s the perfect Easter basket stuffer for a family with multiple kids of jump-rope age! With any luck, they’ll be so tired out from all that jumping, they’ll go to bed early enough to finally get in sync with Daylight Saving Time.

Shop Now Soft Beaded Jump Ropes amazon.com $9.99

Playfoam Eggs 4-Pack

If you have more than one kid you're making a basket for, a pack of gifts like this makes life easier. We love the soft playfoam that fills these egg-shaped containers. It's very ASMR-friendly.

Shop Now Playfoam Eggs 4-Pack amazon.com $12.08

Gabbers - Owl White

This little bird talks, sings, and sits on your shoulder! It has a very Easter feel but it's definitely something that your kids will love long after the holiday is over and the last peeps have been eaten.

Shop Now Gabbers - Owl White amazon.com $14.99

Switch and Go Hatch and Roaaar Egg

Not everyone is into cutesy Easter toys, and for them? Vtech made the best gift. It's a dino egg that hatches into a you-build-it dinosaur/car. It's goofy AF and just right for a lot of little kids.

Shop Now Switch and Go Hatch and Roaaar Egg amazon.com $10.88

Silly Scents Washable Scented Markers

Nontoxic, fun, and smells great, these markers are an instant win for any kid's basket. Your little Picasso will thrill over the citrus-scented orange, the blueberry blue, the cotton candy pink, and more.

Shop Now Silly Scents Washable Scented Markers amazon.com $7.38

Easter Bunny Kite for Kids

We don't know when kites became so popular for Easter, but we're grateful for it. This adorable kite with Easter Bunny imagery and bright trailing ribbons is a sweet lure away from devices and into the outdoors.

Shop Now Easter Bunny Kite for Kids amazon.com $15.99

No-Spill Fubbles Bubbles

Blowing bubbles with a little kid is a great idea … until they want to hold the bubbles themselves, at which point it’s over because they will immediately spill. But with this no-spill design, you’ll never have to worry about wasting bubbles or sticky floors and surfaces again (and your child will feel super independent)!

Shop Now No-Spill Fubbles Bubbles amazon.com $8.48

Easter Peeps® Bunny Pen

I believe every holiday should come with its own special pen, and this one is perfect for Easter. Look, we know Peeps can be divisive -- it's one of those "you either love 'em or you hate 'em" items, but I think we can all agree these wee bunnies are perfectly precious.

Shop Now Easter Peeps® Bunny Pen claires.com $9.99

Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit

LEGO's 3-in-1 builds are our favorites because they provide so many different opportunities for fun. This set is perfect for Easter since your child can build a bunny, and when the holiday is over they can go on to make a seal and a cockateel!

Shop Now Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit amazon.com $15.99

Clear Bubble Kids Umbrella

Spring is here (well, on the way at least) and that means the snow is turning into rain. Depending on where you live, that can mean a lot of rain this time of year, and so this cheerful umbrella is a perfect Easter basket stuffer for your child.

Shop Now Clear Bubble Kids Umbrella amazon.com $19.50

Easter Bunny Furry Slide Slippers

Bunny slippers are timeless and a perfect Easter basket pick. This pair is ideal for warming weather because they're fuzzy, but leave the toes out in the air so your kid's feet won't get too warm. Also, just look at those cute little bunny faces!

Shop Now Easter Bunny Furry Slide Slippers claires.com $24.99

Carrot Harvest Toy

The best kind of Easter basket gift is one that's thematically on point but has a life beyond Easter Sunday. That's why we love this adorable wooden toy for toddlers, which is perfect for both imaginative play and building cognitive and fine motor skills.

Shop Now Carrot Harvest Toy amazon.com $15.99

Ultra Rocket Launcher

This toy may be simple -- just slide the rocket onto the launch and jump! -- but it will provide hours of entertainment for children of all ages. (Yes, we're including adults in this as well: there's something mesmerizing about watching the rocket soar hundreds of feet in the air.) The set comes with the launcher and four rockets.

Shop Now Ultra Rocket Launcher amazon.com $19.99

Rabbit Hutch Set

German-based toy company Schleich is well-known for their meticulous sculpting and heirloom quality products and this rabbit hutch is the perfect Easter-y toy for you child's basket. The eight piece set includes a mama rabbit, two bunnies, the hutch, and a play area.

Shop Now Rabbit Hutch Set amazon.com $24.99

Cute Easter Coloring Book for Kids

A coloring book is always a great gift for Easter baskets, and this one is full of holiday-themed pictures to keep them busy, say, on the car ride to a family member's house, or on a plane as they head to an exciting location for spring break.

Shop Now Cute Easter Coloring Book for Kids amazon.com $7.99

'The World of Peter Rabbit' -- Complete Set by Beatrix Potter

As far as Easter basket gifts go, this one is pretty grand. But, these beloved stories by author and artist Beatrix Potter are a must-have for any child's library, and what better opportunity to pick up the whole set than now? As a child who had this set, I promise your kiddos will love it.

Shop Now 'The World of Peter Rabbit' -- Complete Set by Beatrix Potter amazon.com $70.49

Lil' Nibbles Textured Silicone Baby Teether

Infants can't enjoy Easter candy, but with this teether they can get into the spirit of the holiday via the sensory thrill of gnawing on something. Dare we dream that giving them a carrot-shaped teether will encourage them to eat their vegetables later in life...?

Shop Now Lil' Nibbles Textured Silicone Baby Teether amazon.com $4.98

'Hey, Duck! (Duck and Cat Tale)' by Carin Bramsen

This book was a favorite of both of my children when they were littler, and its whimsical, springtime-y pictures make this a perfect Easter basket stuffer. Little Duck is convinced that their new friend must be a duck, like them... much to Cat's annoyance. Will they ever find common ground?

Shop Now 'Hey, Duck! (Duck and Cat Tale)' by Carin Bramsen amazon.com $7.48

Marshmallow Junior Lamb

Truly, there are few animals in nature more cuddly than little lambs, and since they're born in the spring, right around Easter, this adorable plush toy is a great Easter basket stuffer for the kiddo who needs a new snuggle buddy.

Shop Now Marshmallow Junior Lamb amazon.com $15.99

4 Pack Bird House Crafts

It's always exciting to see wildlife come back to our yards every spring, and what better way to welcome the many birds than with custom houses just for them. Your child (or children, since this is a great Easter basket stuffer for siblings) will love decorating these houses and then watching their new residents move in.

Shop Now 4 Pack Bird House Crafts amazon.com $19.77

Kids Butterfly-Wings Costume

The butterflies are on their way, and why shouldn't your child go out and flutter among them. This one-size costume will give them their own set of gossamer wings, mask, and antennae, and is available in a variety of colors and styles.

Shop Now Kids Butterfly-Wings Costume amazon.com $12.99

Bunny Pajamas

I'm going to level with you: while this adorable pajama set is a great Easter basket stuffer, there is no way I would limit its use to Easter or even springtime. You know the only thing as cute as babies? Bunnies. A baby dressed up as a bunny? We're going to pass out from the cuteness.

Shop Now Bunny Pajamas amazon.com $21.99

'Happy Easter, Mouse!' by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond

From the beloved If You Give... series, this Easter story follows Mouse (who, famously, cannot be given a cookie without asking for a glass of milk) as he goes on an Easter egg hunt. With a special emphasis on colors and numbers, your child will love finding out who is hiding eggs in Mouse's house!

Shop Now 'Happy Easter, Mouse!' by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond amazon.com $6.39

Activity Crinkle Book

This beautifully designed, tactile book is perfect for engaging your little one and makes a great Easter basket stuffer for infants and toddlers. The fabric book unfolds into a mat and includes busy patterns, textures, a mirror and lots of baby animals for fun at home or on the go.

Shop Now Activity Crinkle Book amazon.com $17.99

BugView Bug Catching Tool & Magnifier

Encourage your child's love of nature and creepy-crawlies with this unique tool that will allow them to get up close and personal with insects, spiders, and more without actually having to touch them. It's perfect for your budding naturalist and for the person who hates bugs and doesn't want to touch them while shooing them out of the house...

Shop Now BugView Bug Catching Tool & Magnifier amazon.com $59.99

Peter Rabbit Jack-in-The-Box

Fun fact: we know the concept of a jack-in-the-box, but your baby doesn't. And watching them figure it out is absolutely priceless. So this is the perfect, thematically appropriate Easter basket stuffer to entertain them and you this holiday.

Shop Now Peter Rabbit Jack-in-The-Box amazon.com $17.50

'Little Blue Truck's Springtime' by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry

Little Blue Truck's delightful rhyming books, full of cars and trucks and all things with wheels, are a favorite of vehicle-loving toddlers. This book with peek-a-boo panels is all about the baby animals born in the spring, whom Little Blue Truck gets to visit as they drive by.

Shop Now 'Little Blue Truck's Springtime' by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry amazon.com $10.98

Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone

This is a great Easter basket stuffer not only because it provides your child with a fun creative activity (Spring Break can be long, y'all) but it's a great decoration for any outdoor space, whether annually for Easter or all year long. Comes with everything you need to paint your masterpiece.

Shop Now Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone amazon.com $7.99

6 Pack Easter Toy Bath Bombs

Bath bombs are always a go-to Easter basket stuffer in my house. Not only do my kids love them but it actually encourages them to get clean: win-win! These egg-shaped bombs come in a variety of scents -- rose, orange, apple, lavender, lemon, ocean -- and each has an Easter-themed squishy toy inside.

Shop Now 6 Pack Easter Toy Bath Bombs amazon.com $12.99

You Might Also Like