These fruits are ready to pick now in Tennessee, here's where to find them

Spring has arrived in Knoxville, and with it, fresh produce. What fruits are in season right now, and where can you go to purchase them?

Seasonal produce refers to fruits and vegetables that are purchased and eaten around the time they've been harvested, according to Seasonal Food Guide. These foods are "fresher, tastier and more nutritious." When seasonal produce is purchased locally, it also supports the region's farmers - and the local economy.

In addition to spring, summer, fall and winter, some resources like the Seasonal Food Guide sort seasonal foods by month, or even "early" and "late" in a specific month, such as "late April."

More information can be found on the Tennessee Seasonal Produce Chart, created by The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture's Bedford County Extension.

What are the healthiest fruits? These 8 are recommended by experts

What fruits are in season right now?

Raspberries and strawberries are in season from March through May, according to Pick Tennessee Products, part of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The biggest strawberries might not always be the most delicious. When shopping, try selecting berries "that are glossy, fragrant and deeply colored all the way up to the stem, the Seasonal Food Guide recommends.

A strawberry hangs from a plant at Rutherford's Farms in Blount County on April 26, 2019.

When selecting raspberries, it's best to look for berries that are evenly colored and intact, as squished berries will go bad more quickly, according to Seasonal Food Guide.

Where can you buy in-season produce?

Pick Tennessee Products has a website and app that allow users to search a variety of local product categories to find vendors near them. In Knox County, strawberries are available at:

Farm 7009

Floating Axe Farm

Francis Road Farm

Johnson Valley Farms

Knox Fresh Farms

Lacewing Farms

Naturally Green Farm & Flowers LLC

Zavels Family Farms

Locations in Knox County where raspberries are available include:

Francis Road Farm

Lacewing Farms

Naturally Green Farm & Flowers LLC

Zavels Family Farms

The website recommends calling ahead to ensure availability and hours of operation.

Zavels Family Farms is listed as a vendor for Nourish Knoxville's Market Square Farmers Market, which opens for the season on May 1.

Hayden Dunbar is the storyteller reporter. Email hayden.dunbar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Spring growing season brings fresh fruit to Knoxville. Where to get it